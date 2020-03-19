Giants Hire Craig Fitzgerald as Their New Strength and Conditioning Coach

The Giants have hired Craig Fitzgerald, formerly the University of Tennessee's Director of Football Sports Performance as their new Strength and Conditioning coach.

Fitzgerald had been with the Vols for two seasons, joining the program after spending four seasons as the head strength and conditioning coach with the Texans. Before that, he worked at Penn State (2012-13); South Carolina (2009-11); Harvard (2005-09); and Maryland, his alma mater (2000-05).

From 1997 to 1999, Fitzgerald was the first director of strength and conditioning at Catholic University, where he also was the tight ends coach and special teams coordinator.

Fitzgerald earned the certification of Master Strength and Conditioning Coach by the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association (CSCCa) in 2010, the highest honor in his profession. He is also certified by the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA).

While at Penn State, where he worked under future boss Bill O'Brien (with the Texans), Fitzgerald revamped Penn State’s training facility and workout facility.

Fitzgerald was a three-year letter winner and starting tight end for Maryland from 1994 to 1996 after beginning his career as a walk-on.