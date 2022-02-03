Skip to main content
Giants Hire Laura Young As Director of Coaching Operations

Young is the first woman believed to be hired by the organization to hold a high level position within the coaching staff.

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has once again dipped into his Buffalo Bills background as he continues to shape his staff. This time, Daboll has hired Laura Young, who most recently was the Player Services Coordinator for the Bills, to be the Giants' new Director of Coaching Operations.

Young is a graduate of the University of the Pacific, where she majored in Sports Medicine. She spent three years as an accountant for Nordstrom before finding her way to the NFL as an executive assistant for the Baltimore Ravens in 2004. 

After five years, she joined the New York Jets as the assistant to then-head coach Rex Ryan, a position she held for nearly five years. After Ryan was fired, Young was named Manager of Football Administrative Services under new Jets head coach Eric Mangini, which she had for one year.

Young then took a job with Buffalo in 2015 as the Manager of Football administrative Serves and Assistant to the Head Coach, a role that reunited her with Ryan, who had been named the new Bills head coach. After Ryan was fired following the 2016 season, Young took a new role within the organization under head coach Sean McDermott, that role being Player Services Coordinator.

In her most recent role with the Bills, Young assisted players and their families with settling in the Buffalo area. She was also the team's COVID-19 coordinator for the past two years. 

Two years ago, former Giants general manager Dave Gettleman hired Hannah Burnett, who had previously been with the Falcons, as the team's first full-time female scout.

