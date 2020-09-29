Giants Holding "Steady" in MMQB Week 4 Power Rankings

Thank goodness for the Jets.

If it wasn't for Gang Green, the Giants, who were No. 31 in the MMQB’s power rankings last week, would probably have taken that final plunge to the bottom of the Week 4 power rankings.

The Giants offense under Jason Garrett was supposed to have been a must-have for fantasy football players who feasted on the point production the Cowboys offense and its players routinely generated for years.

But that has not been the case with Garrett and the Giants, at least so far. And that has raised a few questions, according to the MMQB gang, who wrote:

The focus has quickly turned to “does this roster have enough talent,” with a spotlight on GM Dave Gettleman, but it’s in everyone’s best interests in East Rutherford if they can get to a point by the end of the season where they have some confidence that Daniel Jones should continue to be their starting quarterback.

Although they lost their first two games of the season to a playoff-caliber Steelers team and a ‘meh’ Bears team, the Giants showed signs of progress that left one thinking that brighter days were ahead.

Alas, that was merely a case of the sun briefly poking through the clouds. Against a MASH unit 49ers team, the Giants were torn to shreds, the offense unable to even get into the red zone while the defense was forced to play for nearly 40 minutes.

Giants center Nick Gates, the anchor of an offensive line that failed to consistently open holes for a running game that, even with Saquon Barkley in the lineup for five quarters, has ranked at or near the bottom of the league (the unit is currently dead last, averaging 56.7 yards per game), was at a loss to explain that and the Giants' 12-points per game average.

"It’s frustrating not getting the ball in the endzone and settling for three points instead of six," he said. "When we get down there in the red zone, we have to score.

"I don’t even think we got to the red zone last game. We just have to be better. I wouldn’t have believed you if you said we’re only going to score 12 points a game."

Ah, but there they stand, and not very proud at that. So where do the Giants go from here?

Why back to work, of course.

"Everyone has to play better, everyone has to coach better," said head coach Joe Judge. "I like the urgency they come to work with every day. There are things we have to improve on, and we have to get moving fast on that."