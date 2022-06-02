Skip to main content

Giants Hoping Kayvon Thibodeaux Returns from Injury Soon

The Giants are hoping that first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux, sidelined since an undisclosed injury suffered in OTA No. 3, is ready sooner than later.

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll declined to commit if edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, sidelined with an undisclosed injury he appeared to suffer during the team's third OTA, would be ready for the team's mandatory minicamp next week.

"Yeah. Hope so," Daboll said when asked about the statuses of Thibodeaux and left tackle Andrew Thomas, the latter recovering from off-season ankle surgery. "Look, the guys are still in red jerseys where they're rehabbing, and when they're ready to go, they'll be ready to go."

When it's come to Thibodeaux, the fifth overall pick in the NFL draft, Daboll said he's been pleased with the rookie for his work ethic during his rehab period. 

"He's doing a good job," Daboll said . "Everything we've asked him to do rehab-wise--really all the guys--they're doing what they could do, and when they're ready to go, they'll be ready to go."

When pressed for a more specific timetable regarding Thibodeaux and when he might be out of the red jersey, Daboll chose his words very carefully. 

"I'm not expecting him to be out of the red jersey today," Daboll said. "We'll just start with today. We'll see next week how it goes. There's a lot of things that can happen over the weekend."

And if not next week, what about training camp?

"Knock on wood hopefully he'll be good to go (by training camp)," Daboll said. "I'm not going to promise. He may or may not."

