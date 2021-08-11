Giants Hoping MetLife Stadium Turns in Home Sweet Home Again

The Giants haven't had an easy time of things at MetLife Stadium in the last four years. While they still have several weeks to go before playing a game that counts toward their 2021 record, New York is hoping to start playing winning football in their home building.

Home might be where the heart is, but for the New York Giants, it’s probably fair to say that playing in the friendly confines of MetLife Stadium the last four seasons hasn't been as fruitful as the team would have liked.

That’s because since posting a 7-1 record at home in 2016, the Giants have gone 10-22 since, a disappointing development for their fans who shell out thousands of dollars every year to see them play.

If the Giants are to make some noise for a postseason berth this year, they know they not only have to win the NFC East, but it will also help if they start winning games at home.

The Giants will participate in their first football activity in front of fans since the pandemic began this evening as part of their FanFest event.

Then on Saturday, the Giants will host the New York Jets in the preseason opener for both teams.

Head coach Joe Judge, who has pledged from Day 1 to build the team into a group the tristate area can embrace, said the team is looking forward to seeing some friendly faces at MetLife Stadium starting Wednesday night.

“There's gonna be a lot of natural excitement from the coaches and the players tonight,” Judge said Wednesday before the team's planned scrimmage.

“There's gonna be a lot of raised intensity. You know, one thing we're going to be very conscious of as coaches throughout this practice is making sure that we watch our guys, making sure we control the tempo and the volume of practice.

“And we understand they're going to be a raised level of excitement for these guys, we're gonna make sure we keep them within the moment in the flow of things.The experience tonight of being in front of fans we're all looking forward to.”

While Judge and the players are very much looking forward to getting in front of the home crowd, he also pointed out that home or away, any team aspiring for big things has to win all its games and that there’s only one way to do that.

“I'd say in terms of home field advantage, the advantage always goes to the team who plays and executes better on that Sunday,” he said.

“So while it can be an aid for you with obviously the energy and excitement provided by your fans, you've got to show up as players and coaches and do your best job, make sure that you outperform the opponent.”

Judge Likes the Team’s Spirit

Much has been made of the Giants training camp dispute last week and the fallout that goes with it (spoiler alert: there isn’t any fallout as both Judge and the players have quickly moved to put the whole ugly incident behind them).

To that end, Judge has been pleased with how the Giants have been working so far in this camp.

“I like their work ethic. I like the way these guys show up every day and they work, and see constant improvement. This is a team that's got a lot of mental toughness, this, a team that as we've challenged them to go ahead and improve challenge on different things, they've responded,” he said.

“I liked the way they compete in practice. It's not perfect--we're far from finished product. We have a long way to go as a team, but I love their spirit of how they come to work every day and what they're doing to improve.”

Awkward!

During an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio Tuesday, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman told hosts Bob Papa and David Diehl that rookie fourth-round pick Elerson Smith suffered a hamstring strain during the conditioning run.

Judge, while not denying Smith was dealing with an injury—he never confirmed or denied if it was a hamstring—did, however, dispute how Smith was injured.

“That's not what happened at all,” he said somewhat awkwardly before quickly adding that Smith and fellow rookie Azeez Ojulari, whom Gettleman was dealing with something on his leg, were coming along in their respective rehabs.

“We're looking forward to getting Elerson out there as soon as we can. I know he’s made a lot of progress in the last week and half with the trainers and the medical staff.”

New Year, Same Attitude for Giants Defense

The Giants' defense was pretty good last year, finishing 12th overall in the league and tying for 12th in sacks.

With that kind of success, people have naturally wondered how much better the unit can be this year, given all the additional talent it received in the off-season.

Optimism is undoubtedly high, but as far as what kind of ceiling the defense has, inside linebacker Blake Martinez said that’s to be determined.

“Obviously last year was last year,” Martinez said. “This is the new year—new group, new guys, kind of new chemistry and things like that. Overall I can kind of just speak for this training camp, what I've been a part of throughout these practices. This group is, has a lot of potential.”

"It’s all about us putting that work in every single day, working together, becoming a full unit, all working in unison, making all the checks, everything being in the right position, making plays,” he said.

Nate Solder Update

Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder appeared to ding his shoulder during Tuesday’s practice, an injury for which he came out of the team drills and stood by on the sideline where he was a spectator.

Judge said that Solder was going to undergo further evaluation by the doctors.

“Normal kind of bumps and bruises from what we can tell, but he's going to get looked at by the doctors and see where he's at,” Judge said.

Judge added he’s been pleased with Solder’s camp after the offensive lineman spent last year away from the game after opting out. “I think Nate's obviously having a pretty good camp for us. We're pleased with the progress he's making right there. So we want to make sure we can keep them on the field as long as we can, but obviously won't do anything that puts a player at risk.”

