Giants Injury Impact | Week 9

The Giants held a walkthrough practice Wednesday, which means they projected their player participation due to injury.

Leading the way is running back Devonta Freeman, who is still nursing an ankle injury suffered against the Eagles in Week 7.

If Freeman is unable to play this weekend against the Washington Football Team, the Giants will probably do as they did last week: Elevate running back Alfred Morris, one of four practice squad players protected (defensive back Montre Hartage, kicker Ryan Santoso and guard Chad Slade being the others), to the game-day roster.

Defensive back Ryan Lewis (hamstring), who was a late addition to the injury report last week, wouldn't have practiced if the Giants held a full session. Isaac Yiadom started for Lewis last week and would presumably get the start again if Lewis isn't ready to go.

Receiver Golden Tate was the only other Giants to not have practiced, this due to him being sent home following a meeting with head coach Joe Judge regarding his outburst Monday night about his lack of pass targets.

The Giants' starting inside linebackers, Blake Martinez (hamstring) and Devante Downs (shoulder), were both limited. If one or both couldn't go, presumably, David Mayo and rookie T.J. Brunson would get the nod.

A potential loss of Martinez, the team's (and league's) leading tackler (82) and quarterback of the defense, would be devastating for a unit that is finally starting to fire on all cylinders.

Defensive Back Logan Ryan (hip) was also limited. Ryan, who was dinged on a tackle attempt in Monday night's loss, has been a key contributor in the Giants' defensive backfield and veteran presence. It is thought that he should be good to go for Sunday, but his practice snaps might be limited this week.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (toe/shoulder) was back on the injury report this week. Shepard played on Monday night, fighting through his soreness, and he's not believed to be in danger of missing Sunday's game.

Meanwhile, Washington had five players listed as limited for Wednesday's practice, the most notable of which was offensive tackle Geron Christian Sr. (knee), who started the first six games for Washington at left tackle this year but missed the team's Week 7 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

If Christian can't go on Sunday, backup Cornelius Lucas might get the nod at left tackle. Lucas is a veteran journeyman who started for Christian in Week 7 against the Cowboys, but with Christian making his way back to practice, he would appear to be on track toward returning to action.

Defensive end Montez Sweat (concussion) was also limited. Sweat, who must clear the NFL protocol, would be a significant loss for the Washington defense's front seven.

Sweat has already racked up five sacks this year and has been an impact player. He was in the midst of a potential career day in Week 7 against Dallas, having recorded three quarterback hits, two sacks, and a forced fumble until his fourth-quarter concussion.

Washington is coming off a bye, which gave all of Washington's injured an extra week to recover. If Sweat is unable to play, veteran Ryan Kerrigan, Washington's all-time sack leader, would likely take his place in the starting lineup.

Tight end Logan Thomas (ankle) was one of the more surprising listings on Washington's injury report.

Thomas was heating up for Washington in the two weeks leading up to the team's bye as he quickly built a strong connection with quarterback Kyle Allen by hauling in seven catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns in Weeks 6 & 7.

If Thomas is out, look for fourth-year man Jeremy Sprinkle as his potential replacement.

Washington could be down another pass catcher if wide receiver Isaiah Wright (shoulder) can't roll on Sunday. Wright, listed as limited, has been a modest contributor as Washington's third wide receiver this season, averaging 14.4 receiving yards per game.

Seventh-round rookie defensive tackle James Smith-Williams (concussion) was also listed as limited for Washington.