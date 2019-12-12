Giants Injury Report | Jones is Making Progress

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is making progress in his recovery from a high ankle sprain, but it sounds like he’s still at least another week away.

Jones was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s jog-through practice. Jones did some light jogging at the open part of the practice.

“He’s moving around a little bit. We have to see how he does by the end of the week,” head coach Pat Shurmur said after practice. “He’s out here. He’s out of the boot, he’s into his regular shoes, and he’s out here practicing. Again, we didn’t do much today. We’ll have to see how he feels by the end of the week to see if he fits into the equation here.”

Jones has been champing at the bit to get back on the field after being forced to miss Monday night’s game at Philadelphia but admitted that he’s not sure of his status for Sunday when the Giants hot the Miami Dolphins.

“I feel good. I think I’ve gotten a lot better over the course of the last week,” he said. “I’m taking it day to day, doing what they tell me I can do. I’m starting to move around a little bit more, and it feels good. Keep trusting that process, and like I said, try to get back out there as quickly as I can.”

Shurmur said they don't want to rush Jones back. "We have a couple of days here. I think we need to be smart coming back from any injury. In the case of a quarterback, aside from going out and throwing, they certainly need to be able to protect themselves, and part of his game is moving around. I just want to make sure he’s healthy enough and fit enough to do that.”

If he's not, Jones will continue to stay on the sidelines watching Eli Manning run the offense.

In other injury news, right guard Kevin Zeitler (wrist/ankle) and cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle) did not practice. Zeitler has not missed a game since the 2012 season, but that streak could be in jeopardy this weekend.

If he can’t go Sunday, Nick Gates would get the start in his place.

Tight ends Rhett Ellison (concussion) and Evan Engram (foot) were limited participants, as was receiver Golden Tate (foot). Cornerback Corey Ballentine (concussion) was a full participant.