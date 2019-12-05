Giants Injury Report: Jones Remains Sidelined

Daniel Jones was the only player on the bikes at the start of practice, leaving Eli Manning and Alex Tanney to handle the reps during Thursday's practice.

Jones was actually pedaling fast and hard on the bike, demonstrating that his injury, which head coach Pat Shurmur classified as a "moderate high ankle sprain" is already making progress.

In other injury news, Corey Ballentine (concussion), Golden Tate (concussion), and Evan Engram (foot) were all running around at the start of practice. Safety Jabrill Peppers (back) was nowhere to be seen at the start of practice.

Check back for the official injury update after practice.