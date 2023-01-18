Giants Injury Report: One Change from Tuesday

The Giants still have a promising-looking injury report, but there is one injury in particular that bears watching the rest of the week.

The New York Giants' Wednesday injury report mostly remained the same as Tuesday, with four players--defensive back Landon Collins (ankle), receiver Isaiah Hodgins (ankle), cornerback Fabian Moreau (hip), and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (quad) still listed as limited, and one (defensive back Jason Pinnock) listed as a full participant.

Cornerback Adoree' Jackson (back), listed as limited on Tuesday, was a full participant on Wednesday.

Of the limited group, the biggest concern, based on recent history, would be for Ojulari, who has repeatedly dealt with lower body injuries this season, including a calf strain that landed him on injured reserve earlier in the year.

Ojulari, who has missed ten games this season, leads the Giants outside linebackers in pass-rush win rate (15.4 percent) despite being third on the team's edge rusher group in total pressures (20) behind team leader Kayvon Thibodeaux (43) and Jihad Ward (24).

Ojulari also finished second among Giants defenders in registering 5.5 sacks during the regular season, two behind defensive lineman Dexter Lawerence II (7.5). He posted at least a half-sack in his final five regular-season games played.

Here is the full Wednesday injury report. Bold denotes a change from Tuesday's report.

Limited Participation

DB Landon Collins (ankle)

WR Isaiah Hodgins (ankle)

CB Fabian Moreau (hip)

OLB Azeez Ojulari (quad)

Full Participation

DB Jason Pinnock (abdomen)

CB Adoree' Jackson (back)

Join the Giants Country Community