Giants Injury Report: Saquon Barkley, Leonard Williams Updates

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll wasn't in a talkative mood when it came to questions about running back Saquon Barkley's status for Sunday, but all signs do appear to be pointing in the right direction.

On Thursday, Barkley was added to the Giants' injury report with a neck issue. Neck ailments can sometimes be cause for concern depending on the severity, but Daboll seemed to downplay it a bit.

"Week 14, his neck’s a little sore," he said when asked what happened with the team's leading offensive player. "So (we) put him on the injury report."

Barkley, listed as questionable on the team's injury report, was a limited participant in Friday's practice. Barring something unexpected happening, he is projected to play Sunday, though it will be worth watching to see if the Giants limit his workload, with an even bigger game on deck against Washington in two weeks.

In other injury news, defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck) missed his third day of practice this week and is listed as doubtful on the team's Friday injury report. Williams was injured in last week's 20-20 tie versus Washington.

Offensive linemen Joshua Ezeudu (neck) and Shane Lemieux (toe) ad cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) were all declared out of Sunday's game.

The Giants also reported that receiver Marcus Johnson did not practice Friday due to illness. Also, cornerback Darnay Holmes (shoulder), defensive back Nick McCloud (hamstring), and defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux (knee) were all full participants in Friday's practice. None of them, however, received an injury designation and are expected to play.

