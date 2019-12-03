Giants
Giants
Giants Injury Update: Daniel Jones Should Be Good to Go Despite Ankle Injury

Patricia Traina

Quarterback Daniel Jones ended up tweaking his ankle in the loss to the Packers Sunday, but head coach Pat Shurmur didn’t sound too concerned about the injury.

He’s got some game soreness but he’s fine,” Shurmur said during a conference call with reporters.

Shurmur also revealed that  Jones didn’t go for any special diagnostic imaging tests outside of the usual evaluation done on players postgame.

While it's still early in the week--the Giants will hold a light practice Wednesday and then begin preparing for their Monday night game at Philadelphia Thursday--if Jones is limited or can’t play Monday night against the Eagles, Shurmur said backups Eli Manning and Alex Tanney are ready to go.

In other Giants injury news, cornerback Corey Ballentine (concussion) is in the protocol. It is Ballentine’s second concussion this season; he missed Weeks 7 and 8 with his first concussion back in late October.

Kicker Aldrick Rosas injured his shoulder making a touchdown-saving tackle. Rosas was spotetd going for X-rays after Sunday's game, but he’s not expected to miss any time.

Meanwhile, Shurmur said he’s “hopeful” that tight end Evan Engram, who has now missed three games with a foot sprain, can make it back this week.

“He’s making progress. He’s feeling a little bit better each week, so we’ve got actually one more day this week to get him out there, so hopefully, he’ll be available. Can’t say for certain, though.”

Why the Giants Need a Coaching Change

Rob Lep
Pat Shurmur is a good man, but unfortunately, he hasn't been able to optimize the talent on two Giants rosters, which continues to raise questions as to whether he's the best man for the job. So here are our reasons for making a change.

Takeaways from the Giants 31-13 Loss to Green Bay

Patricia Traina
Just when you think the Giants have hit rock bottom, they find a way to go even deeper.

Giants Week 13 Report Card: Rinse and Repeat

Patricia Traina
The Giants lost their eighth straight game, and what’s more alarming than the losing streak itself is how this team seems to keep coming up with different ways of losing games.

Ragazzo: A Plan to Fix the Giants in 2020

Pat Ragazzo
Here's a look at Pat Ragazzo's multi-step plan to get the Giants back on the winning track in 2020.

Giants Paid the Price for Roster Overhaul, but Are Better Days Ahead?

Patricia Traina
General manager Dave Gettleman placed a high priority on building a better culture int he Giants locker room. But did he go too far in terms of sacrificing talent for that desired culture and can the Giants recover in 2020?

Exploring Why Giants Have Struggled to Transfer Progress Made in Practice to Games

Patricia Traina
Daniel Jones is just as perplexed as to why the Giants haven't been able to transfer their solid practices to the playing field, but in trying to answer why, Jones might have very well offered the most plausible reason behind the Giants' struggles.

Giants Drop Eighth Straight in 31-13 Loss to the Packers

Patricia Traina
The weather was frightful, but the Giants continued struggles on defense were even scarier as they let a close game against the Green Bay Packers slip away from them in the fourth quarter.

2019 Game 12: Player by Player Review Plus a Look at the Strategy and the Play Calling

Patricia Traina
Breaking down the Giants performances in the 31-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers

Unanswered Questions and Eight Other Thoughts Ahead of the Giants Week 13 Game vs. Green Bay

Patricia Traina
There are a lot of unanswered questions about this Giants team, including what they're doing, what they aren't doing, and what direction they're headed.

Frustrated Jenkins Criticizes Role in Defensive Scheme

Patricia Traina
The Giants dropped their eighth game in a row thanks to defensive breakdowns, and cornerback Jarnosi Jenkins has grown frustrated with how he's being used.