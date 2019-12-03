Giants Injury Update: Daniel Jones Should Be Good to Go Despite Ankle Injury

Quarterback Daniel Jones ended up tweaking his ankle in the loss to the Packers Sunday, but head coach Pat Shurmur didn’t sound too concerned about the injury.

“He’s got some game soreness but he’s fine,” Shurmur said during a conference call with reporters.

Shurmur also revealed that Jones didn’t go for any special diagnostic imaging tests outside of the usual evaluation done on players postgame.

While it's still early in the week--the Giants will hold a light practice Wednesday and then begin preparing for their Monday night game at Philadelphia Thursday--if Jones is limited or can’t play Monday night against the Eagles, Shurmur said backups Eli Manning and Alex Tanney are ready to go.

In other Giants injury news, cornerback Corey Ballentine (concussion) is in the protocol. It is Ballentine’s second concussion this season; he missed Weeks 7 and 8 with his first concussion back in late October.

Kicker Aldrick Rosas injured his shoulder making a touchdown-saving tackle. Rosas was spotetd going for X-rays after Sunday's game, but he’s not expected to miss any time.

Meanwhile, Shurmur said he’s “hopeful” that tight end Evan Engram, who has now missed three games with a foot sprain, can make it back this week.

“He’s making progress. He’s feeling a little bit better each week, so we’ve got actually one more day this week to get him out there, so hopefully, he’ll be available. Can’t say for certain, though.”