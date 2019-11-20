Giants Injury Update | Evan Engram Still Sidelined

Tight end Evan Engram told reporters Monday that he hoped to be back on the field toward the end of the week.

But Engram, sidelined with a sprained foot that kept him in a walking boot as recently as Monday, was not participating in practice during the part open to the media, thus putting his goal of returning for Sunday’s game against the bears in jeopardy.

Engram, who missed two games this season including the Giants Week 10 game against the Jets when his foot injury first popped up, still leads the Giants with 44 receptions for 467 yards.

He told reporters Monday that his injury was a two- to four-week diagnosis and that he believed himself to be “a little bit ahead of schedule.”

Engram also didn’t rule out returning Sunday against the Bears, saying, “We’ll see where we’re at (in the) middle to the end of this week. ... I think as long as I stay prepared mentally and continue to do what I do with my foot, I could be ready to go.”

But until he gets out on the practice field, even if it’s just for limited reps, the chances of him being ready to go Sunday don’t look very promising.

In other injury news, tight end Rhett Ellison (concussion) remains in the protocol, doing his practice work on the side during the part of practice open to the media.

If both Ellison and Engram can’t go Sunday, Scott Simonson and Kaden Smith will line up as the tight ends against the Bears and pass rusher Khalil Mack, who last week was kept off the stat sheet by the Rams.

In other injury news, left tackle Nate Solder, who was absent Monday due to a personal matter, was back at practice.

Solder had suffered a concussion against the Jets two weeks ago, so it’s not clear where he is in the protocol if he is still in the protocol.

Right tackle Mike Remmers (back) appears to be better, as he was able to work during the part of practice open to the media. Remmers was replaced last week by Nick Gates, who held his own in his NFL debut as a starter.

Center Jon Halapio, who missed two weeks ago with a hamstring strain, was also able to work during the part of practice open to the media. Halapio was replaced two weeks ago by Spencer Pulley.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur told reporters Monday that he would likely go back to the original five starting offensive linemen if they were all healthy enough to play.

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins (concussion) was also practicing, suggesting that he’s int he advanced stages of the protocol.

And receiver Sterling Shepard remains in the protocol as well.

UPDATE.: 12:38 PM ET:

The Giants official injury report listed Ellison and Engram as having not practiced; left tackle Nate Solder (concussion) limited; and center Jon Halapio (hamstring), cornerback Janoris Jenkins (concussion), right tackle Mike Remmers (back) and receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion) as full participants.

Head coach Pat Shurmur said that Shepard and Jenkins are still in the protocol but will seek final clearance from an independent neuro consultant at the end of the week. The expectation is if both players are clear, they will play Sunday against the Bears.