Giants Injury Update: Manning Will Get Another Starting Assignment

The Giants have declared rookie quarterback Daniel Jones out of Sunday's game against Miami.

Jones will miss his second straight game after suffering a high ankle sprain in a loss to Green Bay two weeks ago. 'That means that quarterback Eli Manning, who was benched for Jones after a Week 2 loss to the Bills, will get his second straight start. (More on Manning's start a potential final game at MetLife Stadium as a Giant int eh video above).

In other injury news, right guard Kevin Zeitler (ankle/wrist) will miss his first game since the 2014 season.

He will be replaced by Nick Gates in the starting lineup. This will be Gates' second career start; earlier this year he started at right tackle for Mike Remmers.

Also, tight ends Evan Engram (foot) and Rhett Ellison (concussion) were both declared out.

This will be Engram's fifth straight absence due to the foot sprain he suffered in a November 4 loss to the Cowboys. Engram had initially hoped to be back after three weeks, but the injury has taken longer to heal.

Ellison will miss his fourth consecutive game after suffering a concussion against the Jets on November 10. He was able to practice on a limited, non-contact basis this week but is still a ways away from returning.