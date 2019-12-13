Giants Maven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Film

Giants Injury Update: Manning Will Get Another Starting Assignment

Patricia Traina

The Giants have declared rookie quarterback Daniel Jones out of Sunday's game against Miami.

Jones will miss his second straight game after suffering a high ankle sprain in a  loss to Green Bay two weeks ago. 'That means that quarterback Eli Manning, who was benched for Jones after a Week 2 loss to the Bills, will get his second straight start. (More on Manning's start a potential final game at MetLife Stadium as a Giant int eh video above).

In other injury news, right guard Kevin Zeitler (ankle/wrist) will miss his first game since the 2014 season. 

He will be replaced by Nick Gates in the starting lineup. This will be Gates' second career start; earlier this year he started at right tackle for Mike Remmers.

Also, tight ends Evan Engram (foot) and Rhett Ellison (concussion) were both declared out. 

This will be Engram's fifth straight absence due to the foot sprain he suffered in a November 4 loss to the Cowboys. Engram had initially hoped to be back after three weeks, but the injury has taken longer to heal. 

Ellison will miss his fourth consecutive game after suffering a concussion against the Jets on November 10. He was able to practice on a limited, non-contact basis this week but is still a ways away from returning.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Send Janoris Jenkins Packing

Patricia Traina

Janoris Jenkins' ill-worded tweet and lack of sincere remorse factors in the New York Giants' decision to move on from its veteran cornerback.

Giants - Dolphins Preview: Can We Just Fast Forward to the End?

Bob Folger

There are just three games remaining in a Giants season that has completely dissolved into a hot mess for the Giants. Changes are coming, though not soon enough, and before those changes can come, there are still games to be played starting with this weekend's contest against the Miami Dolphins, a team that like the Giants is a division cellar dweller.

If Saquon Barkley Wants to Get the Giants Back on Track, He's Going to Need Help

Patricia Traina

Saquon Barkley admitted that injuries might have affected the mental aspect of his game, but the fact remains that the Giants still have no good excuse not to include their best player in the mix, especially when the score is tied or the Giant are down by one score.

Regardless of the Quarterback, Darius Slayton Just Wants to Get Open and Make Plays

Patricia Traina

In a lost season, Giants rookie receiver Darius Slayton has been a shining light of hope for the future, showing himself capable of playing regardless of who's throwing him the ball.

To Fix This Mess, the Giants Might Want to Borrow a Page from Their History Book

Patricia Traina

An honest look at how the Giants have gone off the rails and how they could potentially fix the mess the franchise has become.

Alec Ogletree: Giants Weren’t Prepared for Game-winning Eagles Score

Patricia Traina

Remember how confused the Giants defense looked on Zach Ertz's game-winning touchdown? There was a good reason for that.

Business as Usual for Manning Amid Uncertainty at Quarterback

Patricia Traina

Whether he's starting or riding the pine this Sunday, quarterback Eli Manning is taking each day as it comes.

Giants Injury Report | Jones is Making Progress

Patricia Traina

There are still three more games left to be played, starting with this weekend's home game against the Dolphins, so here's a look at where the GIants' injured players stand.

Giants vs. Dolphins | First Look: Two Teams in a Race for No. 1--Draft Pick, That Is

Patricia Traina

The only thing the Giants and Dolphins have to play for this weekend is draft position.

GAMEDAY Live Blog/Open Thread: Giants at Eagles - MNF | Week 14

Patricia Traina

The Giants face the Eagles for the first of two games over the last quarter of the season. Eli Manning is back int he saddle for this week as he and the rest of the Giants look to finally snap their eight-game losing streak.