Skip to main content

Giants K Graham Gano Nabs NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Graham Gano kicked the winning points in the Giants' 19-16 Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers

Giants kicker Graham Gano has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday's 19-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Gano converted four field goals of 36, 33, 51, and 56 yards, the 56-yarder being the game-winning points. The 56-yard field goal is also tied for the second longest on record in Giants franchise history with Ali Haji-Sheikh, who converted a 56-yarder twice in 1983. Aldrick Rosas currently holds the franchise record for the longest field goal, a 57-yarder against Chicago on December 2, 2018. 

Gano's currently holds the franchise record for most field goals of 50+ yards with 14. He is also the only kicker in Giants history to kick two 50+-yard field goals in the fourth quarter or overtime, the second time he's done so as a Giant. 

This is the fourth time in his career that Gano has won the Player of the Week honors, and the second time in two years he's won it as a Giant for his performance against the Panthers. Last year in a 25-3 Giants victory, Gano booted field goals of 49, 53, and 44 yards against his former team. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Jan 5, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants Storylines Ahead of MNF Game vs. Dallas

By Patricia Traina
Aug 28, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll walks onto the field during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

How Brian Daboll's Consistency Has Put New York Giants on Right Path

Brian Daboll's message to the Giants has been the same since he walked in the door, and it's a big reason why the team is off to a 2-0 start.

By Patricia Traina
power ranking graphic
Play
News

New York Giants Rising in MMQB Weekly NFL Power Rankings Poll

Suddenly the Giants are getting some respect in power-ranking polls.

By Patricia Traina

Gano was also the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month in November 2015 and October 2018. He received the latter award partly for kicking a 63-yard game-winning field goal that was the longest ever by a Giants opponent. He is the fourth Giants kicker to earn multiple special teams POTW awards, joining Brad Daluiso, Matt Bryant, and Josh Brown.

This season, Gano is four of four on field goal attempts and two of two on PATs to lead the Giants in scoring with 14 points through two games. Last season, he was the clear runaway scoring leader on the team with 104 points, followed by running back Saquon Barkley, who scored 24 points.

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Jan 5, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Storylines Ahead of MNF Game vs. Dallas

By Patricia Traina
Aug 28, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll walks onto the field during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

How Brian Daboll's Consistency Has Put New York Giants on Right Path

By Patricia Traina
power ranking graphic
News

New York Giants Rising in MMQB Weekly NFL Power Rankings Poll

By Patricia Traina
Sep 18, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants place kicker Graham Gano (9) celebrates after kicking the winning field goal against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Week 2: By the Numbers

By Stephen Lebitsch
Sep 18, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball against Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu (49) and cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 2 Rewind: Moments That Mattered in Giants' Week 2 Win

By Gene Clemons
Jan 9, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants middle linebacker Jaylon Smith (45) celebrates a defensive stop against the Washington Football Team during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Add Linebacker Jaylon Smith to Practice Squad

By Patricia Traina
Sep 18, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) celebrate after Carolina Panthers turn the ball over on downs during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium.
News

Giants Defensive Lineman Leonard Williams Suffers Sprained MCL

By Patricia Traina
A Giants fan in the first half against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford.
This and That

Giants Crowd Atmosphere Electric in Home Opener

By Andrew Parsaud