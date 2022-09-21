Giants K Graham Gano Nabs NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Giants kicker Graham Gano has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday's 19-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Gano converted four field goals of 36, 33, 51, and 56 yards, the 56-yarder being the game-winning points. The 56-yard field goal is also tied for the second longest on record in Giants franchise history with Ali Haji-Sheikh, who converted a 56-yarder twice in 1983. Aldrick Rosas currently holds the franchise record for the longest field goal, a 57-yarder against Chicago on December 2, 2018.

Gano's currently holds the franchise record for most field goals of 50+ yards with 14. He is also the only kicker in Giants history to kick two 50+-yard field goals in the fourth quarter or overtime, the second time he's done so as a Giant.

This is the fourth time in his career that Gano has won the Player of the Week honors, and the second time in two years he's won it as a Giant for his performance against the Panthers. Last year in a 25-3 Giants victory, Gano booted field goals of 49, 53, and 44 yards against his former team.

Gano was also the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month in November 2015 and October 2018. He received the latter award partly for kicking a 63-yard game-winning field goal that was the longest ever by a Giants opponent. He is the fourth Giants kicker to earn multiple special teams POTW awards, joining Brad Daluiso, Matt Bryant, and Josh Brown.

This season, Gano is four of four on field goal attempts and two of two on PATs to lead the Giants in scoring with 14 points through two games. Last season, he was the clear runaway scoring leader on the team with 104 points, followed by running back Saquon Barkley, who scored 24 points.

