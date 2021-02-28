Giants Notebook: Dalvin Tomlinson's New Gaming Channel, Louis Nix Found Dead

Dalvin Tomlinson has taken his love of video games to a new level. Meanwhile, there is some tragic news out of Florida regarding former Giants defensive lineman Louis Nix III.

New York Giants defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson announced he has launched his own YouTube gaming channel.

Tomlinson has always been a video game enthusiast. Still, last year, when the global pandemic forced NFL teams to conduct off-season programs virtually, video games became an essential tool used by coaches and teammates alike to build camaraderie.

The playing of video games promoted teammate interaction and bonding that would later show up on the field. Tomlinson revealed that he struck up a friendship through the animation with fellow defensive lineman Leonard Williams last off-season, a bond that transferred onto the field.

“I love Leonard, he is a great guy. I feel like we clicked off the field for the most part because we both love animated video games. We became instant best friends I guess you could say," Tomlinson said last year. "I love playing beside him, he is a great guy, he brings great energy. We have great chemistry. I’m looking forward to playing with him this upcoming season."

Linebacker Blake Martinez echoed Tomlinson's sentiments, noting that when the players finally were able to convene in the locker room, they felt as though they had already known one another even though it was the first time they were meeting each other in person.

NFL off-season programs are once again expected to be conducted virtually, so expect more bonding and friendships to be made through video games promoting teamwork and quick thinking to be the norm.

Ex-Giant Louis Nix Found Dead

Former New York Giants defensive tackle Louis Nix III, who had gone missing last week after leaving his father’s Jacksonville, Florida residence Tuesday, was found dead Saturday by police.

According to Action News, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office pulled a car from a pond not far from Nix’s apartment Saturday evening, confirming that they had found the former defensive lineman.

Former Irish nose guard Louis Nix III visits with Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly after Nix attended ND s 2014 season opener with Rice, months after getting drafted by the Houston Texans. Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Nix’s mother confirmed the heartbreaking news of her son’s death to Action News. She also confirmed that Nix having gone missing was out of the norm for him and that she had believed him to be in danger.

In December, Nix had survived an armed robbery attempt in which he was shot at a service station while putting air in his car’s tires. That put him in the hospital for nearly two weeks, leaving him with fragments from the bullet in his sternum and lung.

In addition to having played with the Giants for part of the 2015 season, Nix had two stints with the Texans in 2014, the team that initially drafted him.

He also had stints with the Washington Football Team in 2016 and the Jaguars practice squad before being cut in 2017.