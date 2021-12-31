Giants O-line Coach Rob Sale Offers Candid, Feedback About Isaiah Wilson

The Giants looked at former Titans first-round pick Isaiah Wilson and saw an intriguing prospect they hoped would blossom in their system into the NFL player that his talents and measurables indicate he can be.

However, Wilson apparently hasn’t made a believer of his position coach Rob Sale, who, when asked by reporters about the 22-year-old Wilson’s professionalism, said, “Next question.”

When pressed for more information about where Wilson has fallen short and what he needs to show, Sale didn’t mince words.

"Be dependable," he said of Wilson. "Everybody likes somebody you can count on to be dependable We have to get better."

Not that they haven’t tried, Sale said.

"Every day we’re pouring into him to get better," Sale said of Wilson. "Every day is a new day."

That lack of enthusiasm doesn’t bode well for Wilson, who has a golden opportunity to take the next step in his NFL career, which has also included a brief stay with the Dolphins, who cut him almost within a week after acquiring him via trade.

The Giants are currently short-staffed at offensive tackle after losing Matt Pert to a season-ending ACL injury and after Korey Cunningham landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Although the Giants are hoping to get Nate Solder back for Sunday—Solder missed last week’s game while on the reserve/COVID-19 list and has begun to ramp up his return—there’s not a lot of options for the Giants right now should something happen to either Solder or left tackle Andrew Thomas.

That’s why news of Wilson’s issues is disheartening. The Giants undoubtedly saw Wilson as a potential candidate who could come in next year and compete for one of several anticipated openings on the offensive line.

While the team hasn’t closed the door on him—if they had, they would have released him—perhaps as Wilson becomes more and more comfortable with the Giants system, any issues he’s had thus far will dissipate.

In the meantime, the Giants are hoping that Solder will be up to taking on a full game this weekend after missing last weekend’s game. If he isn’t, other options besides Wilson include Devery Hamilton and Derrick Kelly, who are also on the practice squad.

