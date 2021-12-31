Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Giants O-line Coach Rob Sale Offers Candid Feedback About Isaiah Wilson
Publish date:

Giants O-line Coach Rob Sale Offers Candid Feedback About Isaiah Wilson

Giants offensive lien coach Rob Sale hasn't been one to mince words this season when it comes to members of the Giants offensive line. And in just a few words, Sale painted an unflattering picture of Isaiah Wilson.
Author:

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Giants offensive lien coach Rob Sale hasn't been one to mince words this season when it comes to members of the Giants offensive line. And in just a few words, Sale painted an unflattering picture of Isaiah Wilson.

The Giants looked at former Titans first-round pick Isaiah Wilson and saw an intriguing prospect they hoped would blossom in their system into the NFL player that his talents and measurables indicate he can be.

However, Wilson apparently hasn’t made a believer of his position coach Rob Sale, who, when asked by reporters about the 22-year-old Wilson’s professionalism, said, “Next question.”

When pressed for more information about where Wilson has fallen short and what he needs to show, Sale didn’t mince words.

"Be dependable," he said of Wilson. "Everybody likes somebody you can count on to be dependable We have to get better."

Not that they haven’t tried, Sale said.

"Every day we’re pouring into him to get better," Sale said of Wilson. "Every day is a new day."

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Nov 12, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson (79) warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.
News

Giants O-line Coach Rob Sale Offers Candid, Feedback About Isaiah Wilson

Giants offensive lien coach Rob Sale hasn't been one to mince words this season when it comes to members of the Giants offensive line. And in just a few words, Sale painted an unflattering picture of Isaiah Wilson.

30 minutes ago
Nov 8, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Chicago Bears helmet is seen on the field before the Bears play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
Play
Game Day

New York Giants Week 17 Opponent First Look: Bears Defense

The Bears defense, much like the Giants', has tried to carry an inept offense all season long. Let's find out who's who on the Chicago defense.

1 hour ago
Aug 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) on the sidle line watches the game against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
Play
News

New York Giants Week 17 Injury Update: Some Improvement Made

Here is the latest Giants injury report from Thursday.

15 hours ago

That lack of enthusiasm doesn’t bode well for Wilson, who has a golden opportunity to take the next step in his NFL career, which has also included a brief stay with the Dolphins, who cut him almost within a week after acquiring him via trade.

The Giants are currently short-staffed at offensive tackle after losing Matt Pert to a season-ending ACL injury and after Korey Cunningham landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Although the Giants are hoping to get Nate Solder back for Sunday—Solder missed last week’s game while on the reserve/COVID-19 list and has begun to ramp up his return—there’s not a lot of options for the Giants right now should something happen to either Solder or left tackle Andrew Thomas.

That’s why news of Wilson’s issues is disheartening. The Giants undoubtedly saw Wilson as a potential candidate who could come in next year and compete for one of several anticipated openings on the offensive line.

While the team hasn’t closed the door on him—if they had, they would have released him—perhaps as Wilson becomes more and more comfortable with the Giants system, any issues he’s had thus far will dissipate.

In the meantime, the Giants are hoping that Solder will be up to taking on a full game this weekend after missing last weekend’s game. If he isn’t, other options besides Wilson include Devery Hamilton and Derrick Kelly, who are also on the practice squad. 

Join the Giants Country Community

Nov 12, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson (79) warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.
News

Giants O-line Coach Rob Sale Offers Candid, Feedback About Isaiah Wilson

30 minutes ago
Nov 8, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Chicago Bears helmet is seen on the field before the Bears play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 17 Opponent First Look: Bears Defense

1 hour ago
Aug 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) on the sidle line watches the game against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
News

New York Giants Week 17 Injury Update: Some Improvement Made

15 hours ago
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet and Wilson official NFL Due footballs at SoFi Stadium.
News

Giants Have Three More Positive COVID Cases

21 hours ago
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay warms up on the field before the game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Roster Rebuild Plan: Wide Receivers

23 hours ago
Dec 20, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) reacts in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 17 Opponent First Look: Bears Offense

Dec 30, 2021
Dec 5, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon (2) and quarterback Jake Fromm (17) run out to the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
News

Joe Judge Doesn't Rule Out Playing Two Quarterbacks vs. Bears

Dec 29, 2021
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) reacts as the offense leaves the field in the second half at MetLife Stadium. The Giants fall to the Cowboys, 21-6, on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford.
News

Saquon Barkley Explains Why He Wants to Finish Out a Lost Season

Dec 29, 2021