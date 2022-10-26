Skip to main content

Giants OL Nick Gates to Be Activated Off PUP

Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates's amazing journey back from a severely broken leg continues.

New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates, who suffered a horrific-looking broken leg on September 16, 2021 that required multiple surgeries is expected to be added to the team's 53-man roster Wednesday following his 21-day practice window to see if he is ready for a return.

ESPN was the first to report the pending transaction.

Gates's journey is almost similar to that of former offensive lineman Rich Seubert's odyssey back from a serious leg injury that began in 2003. Like Seubert, who played for the Giants from 2001-2010, Gates originally came to the Giants as an undrafted rookie free agent. Seubert also suffered a horrific-looking broken leg injury against another NFC East opponent, the Eagles, in 2003 when EAles defender N.D. Kalu stepped on the back of Seubert's right leg, causing tibia, fibula, and ankle fractures.

Seubert, who, like Gates, had been a starter, ultimately worked his way back into the starting lineup, first serving as the team's jumbo tight end before finally taking advantage of an opening at left guard in 2007.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Oct 4, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; A general view of a Seattle Seahawks helmet during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

Storylines for New York Giants' Week 8 Game at Seattle

The Giants close out the first half of their season on the road against the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks.

By Patricia Traina
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker (44) tries to run down New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during a second quarter scramble out the sideline. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the New York Giants at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, October 23, 2022.
News

Daniel Jones Earns NFC Offensive POTW Honors

Jones put forth a historic performance in last week's 23-17 win over the Jaguars.

By Patricia Traina
A Giants fan in the first half against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Play
News

Giants Ticket Prices Continue to Rise on Secondary Markets

The more New York wins, the more in demand they become.

By Patricia Traina

Gates, who has yet to go through a fully padded practice, probably won't be ready to play until after the Giants' Week 9 bye. However, he could be active just in case since he is a backup center, and the Giants are expected to be without Ben Bredeson, their starting left guard and backup center, for multiple weeks due to a knee injury.

When Gates, a team captain last year, does return, it's expected he'll initially serve as the jumbo tight end, as Seubert did. If everything stays on track, Gates will likely get a chance to compete for a starting job next year, assuming his contract is extended, since current starting center Jon Feliciano is only signed through this season. 

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Oct 4, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; A general view of a Seattle Seahawks helmet during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Big Blue+

Storylines for New York Giants' Week 8 Game at Seattle

By Patricia Traina
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker (44) tries to run down New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during a second quarter scramble out the sideline. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the New York Giants at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, October 23, 2022.
News

Daniel Jones Earns NFC Offensive POTW Honors

By Patricia Traina
A Giants fan in the first half against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford.
News

Giants Ticket Prices Continue to Rise on Secondary Markets

By Patricia Traina
New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger talks to reporters after the first day of mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Big Blue+

How the Giants Might Compensate for the Loss of Daniel Bellinger in the Offense

By Brandon Olsen
Aug 20, 2016; Orchard Park, NY, USA; A general view of a New York Giants helmet on the bench during the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field.
Big Blue+

Is It Safe to Mention the “P” Word for the Giants?

By Patricia Traina
power ranking graphic
News

Giants on the Rise Again in MMQB's NFL Power Ranking Poll

By Patricia Traina
Oct 23, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) calls a play at the line against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third quarter at TIAA Bank Field.
Game Day

Giants Showing Maturity and Other Takeaways from Win Over Jaguars

By Patricia Traina
New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (82) is carted off the field after an injury to his face late in the second quarter of play. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the New York Giants at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, October 23, 2022. The Jaguars trailed at the half 11 to 13.
News

Giants TE Daniel Bellinger Reportedly Suffered Fracture Around Eye Socket

By Patricia Traina