Giants OL Nick Gates to Be Activated Off PUP

New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates, who suffered a horrific-looking broken leg on September 16, 2021 that required multiple surgeries is expected to be added to the team's 53-man roster Wednesday following his 21-day practice window to see if he is ready for a return.

ESPN was the first to report the pending transaction.

Gates's journey is almost similar to that of former offensive lineman Rich Seubert's odyssey back from a serious leg injury that began in 2003. Like Seubert, who played for the Giants from 2001-2010, Gates originally came to the Giants as an undrafted rookie free agent. Seubert also suffered a horrific-looking broken leg injury against another NFC East opponent, the Eagles, in 2003 when EAles defender N.D. Kalu stepped on the back of Seubert's right leg, causing tibia, fibula, and ankle fractures.

Seubert, who, like Gates, had been a starter, ultimately worked his way back into the starting lineup, first serving as the team's jumbo tight end before finally taking advantage of an opening at left guard in 2007.

Gates, who has yet to go through a fully padded practice, probably won't be ready to play until after the Giants' Week 9 bye. However, he could be active just in case since he is a backup center, and the Giants are expected to be without Ben Bredeson, their starting left guard and backup center, for multiple weeks due to a knee injury.

When Gates, a team captain last year, does return, it's expected he'll initially serve as the jumbo tight end, as Seubert did. If everything stays on track, Gates will likely get a chance to compete for a starting job next year, assuming his contract is extended, since current starting center Jon Feliciano is only signed through this season.

Join the Giants Country Community