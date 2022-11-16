Giants Open as Slight Favorite Over Detroit
If ever there was a trap game for the New York Giants, at least in the eyes of the oddsmakers, this weekend's game against the Detroit Lions is it.
The Giants are favored by a mere 1.5 points over the Lions according to SI Sportsbook, the sim odds likely a result of the Lions having won their last two games against the Packers and Bears, respectively (albeit by ultra slim margins).
Rather than call it even, the odds makers are likely giving the Giants, 4-1 this year at MetLife Stadium, the home-field advantage over a Lions team that is 1-3 on the road.
The Lions have averaged 24.3 points per game to the Giants' 20.8. Both teams will have quick turnarounds after the finish play as the Lions will host the Bills on Thanksgiving in the early game while the Giants will visit Dallas for the late afternoon game.
For the Giants, this game against the Lions represents a potential trap game if the players allow themselves to look past the Lions and to their rematch against a Cowboys team that they barely lost to in the first meeting back in Week 3.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll has consistently preached to his team to focus on the upcoming game and not worry about what lies ahead. He's certain to drive home that message extra hard again this week as a reminder.
Still, it's only human nature for athletes who lost to a division foe to look forward to a rematch. The Giants, who stand 7-2, need to understand that they can't afford to fall into that trap if they want to go to the playoffs.
