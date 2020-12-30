Giants Open Week 17 as 3-Point Underdogs vs. Dallas Cowboys

The NFC East title is on the line, and not surprisingly, the oddsmakers like the Cowboys chance of sneaking into a position to win it.

We’ve made it to Week 17, and the NFC East crown is still up for grabs, with two of the three remaining teams in contention for the title—Dallas and New York—set to face each other Sunday at 1 p.m. at MetLife Stadium.

Well, with the Cowboys red hot and the winners of three straight, and the Giants having regressed (as well as being indifferent to the playoffs, the oddsmakers at BetOnline.ag like the Cowboys, winners of seven in a row against the Giants, to make it eight this weekend.

ATS: +3 Giants / -3 Cowboys

Over/Under: U 45.5 (-112) Cowboys / O 44.5 (-108) Cowboys

Moneyline: +145 Giants /-165 Cowboys

The last time these two teams met, it came down to a field goal as the Cowboys launched a come-from-behind 37-34 win against the Giants. More recently, in going against “weaker” competition, Dallas has crushed said teams (Cincinnati, San Francisco, and Philadelphia) by at least two scores, the Cowboys scoring at least 30 points in each of those wins.

The Giants have gone the opposite, losing their last three by at least two scores and failing to score more than 13 points in that stretch, so taking the Cowboys against the spread this week certainty is an appealing bet.

As for the over/under, bettors might want to pump the brakes on taking the Cowboys and the over. Although the Giants haven’t won their last three, they’ve also managed to hold two high-scoring offenses—Cleveland and Baltimore—to 20 and 27 points, respectively, an accomplishment that makes the under look mighty appealing this week.

The winner of the Giants-Cowboys game will have to wait until around 11 p.m. Sunday night to find out if they won the division, as the Philadelphia Eagles, eliminated lasted week by the Cowboys, will face the division-leading Washington Football Team on Sunday Night Football.