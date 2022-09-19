Skip to main content

Giants Open Week as Three-Point Favorite Ahead of MNF Match vs. Dallas

The Giants, who have a shaky Monday Night Football history, have a home game against the Cowboys and are favored to win it.

To the victor go the spoils, and oh, how the New York Giants are enjoying more spoils these days.

For the first time in a long time, the Giants are favored in back-to-back weeks by the odds makers. Last week, they opened as a 2.5-point favorite at home against the Carolina Panthers, whom they beat by three points (19-16) on Sunday.

With a home Monday Night Football date on tap with the Dallas Cowboys in a week--a date in which the Giants will also hold their Ring of Honor induction ceremony--the Giants open up as a three-point favorite against the Dak Prescott-less Cowboys.

The Cowboys are coming off a 20-17 win against the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals, a game they won on a walk-off 50-yard field goal by kicker Brett Maher with three seconds left.

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush had a decent afternoon, going 19 of 31 for 235 yards and one touchdown. However, the guy the Giants will need to find a way to keep from wrecking their chances to their first 3-0 start since 2009 will be linebacker Micah Parsons, who has two sacks in each of his first two games this season.

Meanwhile, the Giants are hoping they'll have one or both of their projected starting edge rushers, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari. They're also hoping that defensive lineman Leonard Williams, who injured his knee in Sunday's win, is good to go.

Those are just some factors that could cause the opening line to move in either direction, so we'll see what the upcoming week brings. 

