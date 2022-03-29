Skip to main content
Giants Optimistic About QB Daniel Jones

The Giants remain optimistic about quarterback Daniel Jones's sprained neck healing in time for the quarterback to be a full part of upcoming football activities as he looks to finally take that next step in his development.

The New York Giants' long, barren off-season will come to an end after this week, as the team will be allowed to open its annual off-season program a couple of weeks earlier than the rest of the league.

And on Monday, quarterback Daniel Jones, whose 2021 season ended prematurely due to a sprained neck, "should be ready to go" and be part of the players expected on hand to kick off Phase 1 of the program, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters at the league's annual meetings in Palm Beach, Florida.

Jones told reporters at the end of last season that the neck injury that cost him the last six games of the season was one he didn't anticipate would keep him from the off-season program so long as no contact was involved. The Giants, as part of Phase 1, will work in the weight room for two weeks before moving on to Phase 2, or on-field work with their position coaches, for three weeks.

Phase 3, or the OTAs, will then follow for four weeks but at no point in the off-season do any of the phases have contact. Jones doesn't have to worry about testing his neck out with football-related contact until the preseason games, at which point the hope is that he'll be fully cleared to resume football-related activities with no restrictions.

Daboll has been very bullish on Jones as the team's starting quarterback this year.

"I think Daniel has good athleticism," Daboll said. "He's made some really good throws. I'm sure there are plays that he wants back, just like everybody. I think going into it right now with Monday, we've kind of got it set the way we want it set. We're forging ahead and teaching it accordingly, and we have confidence in the players that we have."

That includes Jones, a player whom general manager Joe Schoen said no decision has been made as of yet regarding the option year of Jones's rookie deal.

"We have until May 2 to decide that," Schoen said. "We're going to still continue to develop that and consider that. With guys coming in two weeks (for the start of the offseason program), it's a real advantage. 

"We'll get to be around guys in the building for four weeks or three weeks before the draft and have a veteran minicamp right before the draft. Again, we'll continue to have those conversations as we move forward."

 

