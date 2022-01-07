Skip to main content
Giants Patrick Graham Makes a Candid Confession About His Future Goals

Patrick Graham once called the Giants his "dream job," but he also knows that ultimately one dream can end and another one begin.

A year ago, the last thing on Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s mind was any aspiration to become an NFL head coach.

To prove he wasn’t kidding, Graham, who drew interest from the New York Jets, ended up withdrawing his name from consideration of that and other vacancies and instead signed a contract extension to remain with the Giants as head coach Joe Judge's right-hand man.

But these days, Graham, who once called the Giants his “dream job,” seems to have had a change of heart.

“It’s so hard, those jobs,” he said Thursday. “Obviously – I mean, not obviously, but the idea is to one day be a head coach. A lot of us that get in this business want to do that. Again, I can’t really speak on it right now because whatever the situation is, but if someone wants to talk to me, they want to talk to me. I’m sure I’ll consider it.”

The thought of potentially losing Graham to another team would be a bittersweet one for both his colleagues and especially his players, who have enjoyed playing for the 42-year-old Graham.

“He’s been a big help for me,” said safety Xavier McKinney, who is one interception away from becoming the first Giant since Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (2016) with at least six in a season and from tying for fourth-most interceptions by a Giant in a single season since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

“We make sure I do the little things from just having any side meetings, just trying to help me more as far as my development. Just seeing different things, asking him what he sees, he’s telling me what he sees and what he thinks I can do in certain situations. I definitely think that he’s been a big help to my development as a player this year.”

Defensive back and co-captain Logan Ryan said he would be proud of Graham if he received a head coaching opportunity.

“If your coach is being interviewed for head coaching jobs, then that means that your unit did a good job,” Ryan said, calling Graham one of the “more innovative coordinators” he’s worked with. “It means your unit did a really good job, and people liked how you’re playing, and your coach puts you in a good position.

“Pat’s definitely a great coach and I’m pulling for him and hope that that comes his way. I’ll let him speak on that, but that means that I did my job as a leader on that defense and our unit performed high enough for our coach to get that attention that he definitely deserves because he’s put the work in behind the scenes and is willing to adapt with this ever-changing game of offense which changes so much and Pat’s willing to adapt,” Ryan added.

As much as the players might want to see Graham get his opportunity, his loss would be widely felt by a unit that would have to start all over if a new coordinator from the outside were brought in to replace Graham.

“I’m hopeful that he comes back,” McKinney said. “Obviously, this is my second year having him as the DC and I like what he’s building with us as a defensive unit. I like what he preaches. We want him to come back so we can keep building. Obviously, the year didn’t go how we wanted it to go this year or last year, but I think small steps and it takes time, but I think we’ll get there to that dominant defense that we want to have.”

Will he get his wish?

“Right now my focus is so much on Washington, trying to figure out a way to win this game, get the guys in the right spot,” Graham said when asked if he would embrace a chance to interview for a head coaching vacancy. “I would be flattered to have an opportunity, but we’ll see what comes of it later on.”

