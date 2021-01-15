NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraft
Giants Place Four Assistant Coaches on East-West Shrine's Coaching Staff

Members of the Giants coaching staff will assist in a special developmental program aimed at providing professional enrichment guidance to draft-eligible players.
Author:
Publish date:

The Giants will be sending four of their assistant coaches—assistant defensive backs coach Anthony Blevins, offensive quality control coach Bobby Blick, defensive assistant Jody Wright and defensive quality control coach Mike Treier—to this year’s East-West Shrine Bowl Professional Development Opportunity.

This will be the second time Blevins, who was retained by head coach Joe Judge from Pat Shurmur's staff, will serve as an assistant coach at the East-West Shrine event. He and assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson were part of the West team’s coaching staff last year.

The annual East-West Shrine game itself won’t occur due to the ongoing global pandemic. Still, in its revised format, the program will provide professional enrichment opportunities to the players chosen to attend via a virtual format consisting of training/informational drills with current NFL coaches.

In addition, the players will participate in virtual visits with Shriners Hospitals for Children patients.

The East-West Shrine’s coaching staff is chosen based on nominations by each team that did not advance to the postseason. The nominees are reviewed by a panel of NFL Football Operations staff, East-West Shrine Bowl leadership, and the NFL’s General Managers Advisory Committee members. They are chosen based on merit.

“The East-West Shrine Bowl is not only a showcase for tremendous athletes who have a dream of playing at the next level, it is also a venue for upwardly mobile coaches in the NFL,” said NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent via the game's web site

“This is an opportunity to further develop, evaluate and showcase our assistant coaches who may be our next generation of head coaches.”

