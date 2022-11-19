Giants Planning a Change on Offensive Line

It's not quite a shakeup of epic proportions, but as the New York Giants continue to get healthier at certain positions, they will be looking at their options to improve where ever possible.

Such is the case with their offensive line, where the Giants are reportedly planning to start Shane Lemieux at left guard ahead of rookie Joshua Ezeudu in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

North Jersey.com was first with the report of the pending change.

Lemieux, who has been on injured reserve since the start of the season after suffering a turf toe and a foot sprain, would have to be added to the 53-man roster by Saturday's 4:00 p.m. deadline.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Lemiuex, the Giants' fifth-round pick in 2020 out of Oregon, has appeared in 13 games with ten starts, most of the starts coming in his rookie campaign at left guard.

Lemieux was penciled in to be the left guard starter last season but suffered a patellar knee injury during training camp, which ended his season after only a few snaps in Week 1.

This year, Lemieux was again projected to be the starting left guard until his toe/foot ailment, for which he needed surgery, popped up in training camp.

Ezeudu, 6-foot-4 and 308 pounds, is the Giants' third-round draft pick (No. 67 overall) out of North Carolina this year. He was thrust into the starting lineup in Week 8 after incumbent Ben Bredeson landed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Ezeudu, who popped up on the Giants Week 11 injury report with a neck issue that likely expedited the move, has had his struggles as he gets acclimated to life in the NFL. Per Pro Football Focus, he's allowed 13 pass pressures in 125 pass-blocking snaps, a pass-blocking efficiency rating of 93.1.

Interestingly, Lemieux, before his injuries, was thought by many to be a better run blocker than a pass protector, which could be among the reasons why the Giants are rushing to get Lemieux into the lineup. New York has leaned heavily into its running game this season, led by running back Saquon Barkley.

The Giants are currently ranked third in rushing yardage (1,483) behind the Bears (2,017) and Ravens (1,513), with Barkley, ranked second among individual rushing leaders (931) behind Derrick Henry of the Titans.

Per Pro Football Focus, the Giants offensive line is ranked 27th in pass-blocking efficiency (83.3) and is tied for ninth for most sacks allowed.

The Giants host the Lions on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at MetLife Stadium for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

