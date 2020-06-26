Giants Player Profile: Da'Mari Scott, WR

2019 Rewind

Receiver Da'Mari Scott has had a rather interesting start to his NFL career.

After recording 91 receptions for 1,163 yards and five touchdowns, and returning 73 kicks for 1,560 yards during his college career at Fresno State, Scott went undrafted in 2018.

The Cleveland Browns signed him as an undrafted free agent, but he didn’t make the 53-man roster cut and instead landed on the Browns' practice squad. He did get a promotion to the 53-man roster in October of that year, but that was a short-lived experience as he was waived in December before being picked up by the Bills.

Scott ended up with the Giants when they claimed him off waivers from the Bills in July 2019. He didn't make the Giants' 53-man roster either despite competing for a spot at an injury-depleted receiver corps and as a returner. Scott reportedly asked for his release from the Giants that summer.

When things didn't work out for him elsewhere, he signed with the Giants practice squad and was elevated to the 53-man roster in November.

Active for the team's final five games, Scott had his opportunities on special teams as a return specialist on kickoffs and punts, but only managed a pedestrian 5.3-yard average on punt returns and a 27.5 yards per return on kickoffs.

Although those weren't impressive numbers, Scott will get another chance to compete for one or both of the return jobs on this team while also potentially getting an opportunity to contribute now and then as a receiver.

Looking Ahead

Scott's best opportunity to make this roster is special teams, particularly at punt returner, where there appears to be an open competition.

Scott does have more than adequate straight-ahead speed and strength in his game to where he could put up a decent fight for a spot.

However, as a receiver, he still needs some work, particularly with his route running, which in those few times when he was targeted wasn't as crisp as you'd like to see from a receiver at this level.