Giants Player Profile | Golden Tate, WR

Pat Ragazzo

2019 Season Rewind

Tate is a productive target who will be entering his 11th NFL season, having spent time with the Seahawks, Lions, and Eagles.

In 2019, he signed a 4-year $56 million deal with the Giants, but his tenure with the team got off to a bumpy start as he was hit with a 4-game suspension at the beginning of the 2019 regular season for violating the league’s PED policy.

While Tate was still allowed to participate in practice and preseason action, he would not make his regular-season debut until Week 5 against the New England Patriots.

During this matchup, Tate would make one of many spectacular plays throughout his 2019 campaign when he hauled in a tipped Jones pass down the right sideline, which he bobbled and secured on his way to a 66-yard touchdown.

This game ultimately set the stage for a solid season for Tate, who went on to catch 49 passes for 676 yards and six touchdowns. He also racked up a team-leading 284 yards after the catch.

Unfortunately, Tate’s season was not a total success as in addition to the four games he missed due to his suspension, he also missed one game due to a concussion, the Giants top playmakers never really getting on the field at the same time together at any point during the season.

As a slot receiver--Tate was used most in that role, ahead of Sterling Shepard according to Pro Football Focus--Tate proved himself to be a reliable receiving option.

He finished in the top 20 of all NFL receivers who lined up in the slot in just about every major statistical category, including slot reception percentage (61.2%), slot snap percentage (85.6), slot receptions (41), and slot yards (552).

Looking Ahead

Tate won't be mistaken as one of the NFL's bigger receivers, not at 5'10" and 197 pounds, but he's a classic example of someone who plays a lot bigger and more physical than his stature would suggest.

The veteran-wideout proves last year that he's not afraid to fight for the contested catches and still has enough elusiveness in his legs to squirm away from defenders who are closing in. This is a big reason why he has been among the league leaders in YAC since 2014.

Tate was one of his quarterback’s favorite targets last season and should be a crucial part of the offense in his second year with the team.

As noted in our "Good, Great, Ugly" review of Tate last this month, Tate knows how to manipulate defenders, and his timing when running routes is prompt. These characteristics create a wider window for quarterback Daniel Jones to target and are a big reason Tate can still be an essential part of the Giants passing game.

The big thing with Tate is staying on the field. The four-game suspension was hopefully an anomaly, and the one game missed due to a concussion resulted in Tate playing just 11 games, the lowest amount he's played since his rookie year back in 2010.

This year, the hope is that he, along with the other Giants receiving targets, don't have to miss large chunks of time, regardless of the reason. With the Giants likely shifting to more of a vertical threat in their passing game, Tate's skill set should be a fit for what offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has run while in Dallas.

