Giants Player Profile | Nate Wozniak, OT

2019 Rewind

Offensive tackle Nate Wozniak came into the NFL as a converted tight end out of Minnesota in 2018. While he only totaled 28 catches for 314 yards in his college career, his physical attributes and dependable blocking in college made him a candidate for a potential offensive tackle convert at the pro level.

After being signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Wozniak spent his rookie season on the practice squad. He then spent 2019 as a practice squad journeyman, having to bounce between several NFL teams throughout the season.

After signing a reserve/future contract with the Saints in January 2019, Wozniak started training camp in New Orleans but was waived on August 7. He then signed with the Minnesota Vikings but was released on the last day of August.

Wozniak then started the regular season on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad but was released on September 26 before going back to New Orleans for a second stint with the Saints that only lasted until mid-December.

The Giants then picked up Wozniak on December 17, and then signed him to a reserve/future contract after the end of the regular season on December 30.

Looking Ahead

Wozniak's height and blocking technique are his best NFL measurables. At just 280 pounds, he is light for offensive tackle standards and lacks any experience playing the position at the college or NFL level.

The Giants offensive line is it's highest-invested in position group going into 2020 in terms of total payroll, and the group also saw three more additions in this year's draft.

The offensive tackle group is particularly crowded with veterans Nate Solder and Cam Fleming and rookies Andrew Thomas and Matt Peart. The presence of Nick Gates and Chad Slade is also likely to further push Wozniak back on the depth chart.

The Giants could explore moving Wozniak back to tight end and having him compete for a spot as a number three blocking tight end on offense or a jammer on the punt team.