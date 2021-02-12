Giants Potential Free-Agent Target: WR Curtis Samuel, Carolina

The Giants need some fire power at receiver. One veteran who could draw some interest given his versatility and prior ties to GM Dave Gettleman is Curtis Samuel of Carolina.

WR CURTIS SAMUEL

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 195 lbs.

DOB: August 11, 1996 (24 years old)

Exp.: 4

School: Ohio State

Transaction: Samuel was a second-round draft pick by the Panthers in 2017

Stats

How He'd Fit

We know the Giants desperately need playmakers on offense, so much so that I don't think they're going to stop with just one veteran free-agent addition at receiver.

That said, last year, the Giants had either a tight end or receiver run a jet sweep or end-around 15 times, the highest total in the previous three years. Samuel, who, in addition to adding some firepower to the passing game, is also capable of executing a few runs as well. Over the last two seasons, he's recorded 60 out of his 71 career rushing attempts for 330 yards and 17 touchdowns over that period.

Could the Giants, if they were to acquire Samuel, take advantage of his rushing ability? One side benefit that could result is less of a dependence on quarterback Daniel Jones's legs, especially considering Jones has twice now suffered injuries while on the run that have cost him playing time.

Scouting Report

All Panthers publisher Schuyler Callihan

When you have receivers like DJ Moore and Robby Anderson on your roster, you would think it would be rather challenging for a third wide receiver to shine. For Curtis Samuel, that was not the case.

Although he did not go over 1,000 yards receiving like Moore and Anderson, he did obtain over 1,000 scrimmage yards thanks to his versatility, including some snaps at running back.

During training camp, head coach Matt Rhule and his offensive assistants toyed with the idea of using Samuel in the backfield. Once Christian McCaffrey went down, the Panthers lacked explosiveness out of the backfield, and it was a no-brainer to start giving Samuel a few carries per game. He finished the year with 200 yards and two touchdowns on 41 carries.

At his regular position, Samuel thrived and quickly emerged as quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's favorite target on third downs and in clutch situations. Everyone knew where the ball was going, yet no one could stop him.

Samuel's quickness off the ball helps him gain separation early in the play, allowing him to find space in the open field. With that said, Samuel is not just a speedy receiver that does all of his damage in space. He is a tough, physical receiver that plays bigger than his size would indicate, which helps him make contested catches.

The most significant question mark he had coming into the season was if he could become more reliable. In the first three years of his career, Samuel had trouble with drops (14 of his 19 career drops), but he cleaned that up in 2020. According to PFF, Samuel finished first in the league among receivers with at least 40 pass targets with an 82.8% catch rate.

The Bottom Line

Samuel isn't that big-bodied receiver that the Giants need, and no, he's not Allen Robinson or Kenny Golladay, either of whom would look good in a Giants uniform.

But in looking at this from a business perspective, the Giants are likely to be devoting massive salary cap dollars to Leonard Williams's new contract. They will still have several needs to fill even after that's resolved.

Meanwhile, the receiver draft class is said to be even deeper than last year's historical group. If you're the Giants and you have limited cap space with several needs to fill, it might make more sense to go with a more reasonably priced veteran and a draft pick.

