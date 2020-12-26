Giants QB Daniel Jones Expected to Start Sunday vs. Ravens | Report

Daniel Jones has been trending toward a return from hamstring and ankle injuries all week, and now it looks like that will indeed be the case.

According to an NFL Network report, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, still dealing with hamstring and ankle injuries, is expected to start Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Jones missed last weekend's game after adding a sprained left ankle to go along with a strained right hamstring. The ankle injury was suffered in the Giants' loss to the Arizona Cardinals when Jones, lacking any mobility, was sacked six times and hit countless others, many of those coming on plays in which had he been a little more mobile, he might have been able to avoid.

Jones's lack of mobility might have contributed to his sprained ankle, which he suffered on a hit late in the second quarter. Jones tried to gut out the injury before finally coming out of the game late in the fourth quarter.

This week, Jones hasn't taken his full practice rep workload, but he has worked hard in rehab to regain some of the lost mobility that has enabled him to survive in the pocket. He is not believed to be close to 100%, but he is thought to be further along in his recovery than he was entering the game against the Cardinals.

Head coach Joe Judge said that the goal was to keep increasing Jones's workload in practice, and, after each increased day, Jones did not have any issues warranting the team cut his practice workload.

"I thought he had a good day (Wednesday)," Judge told reporters Thursday, the last time he spoke via video conference. "He went out there, and we put him through everything. (Thursday) will be a more intensive day. Today will be a higher volume day for him. It will be interesting to see how he responds.

"We’ll see him out there moving around throughout all the team periods. He’ll jump right into his normal role and go forward with it. The intention is if he’s able to play, we intend to play him."

Jones himself wouldn't provide much clarity regarding how he was feeling, as he kept reiterating during his video conference call with reporters Wednesday that he was doing everything possible to be ready.

But he did mention his hamstring when asked if he were certain he'd be more capable of doing things athletically than he did against the Cardinals if he got the green light to play.

"I’m further from that hamstring injury and I’ve continued to improve every day," he said. "I’m feeling better, feeling better this week. Like I said, my focus is to keep improving that way and to continue to progress through the program that the trainers and doctors have laid out for me."

The Giants must win their remaining two games and hope for a loss by the Washington Football team in one or both of their remaining games if New York is to qualify for the playoffs. New York is looking for its first win against the Ravens at Baltimore.

In other injury news, the Giants are not expected to activate outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell or running back Devonta Freeman this week.