Giants QB Mike Glennon to Have Wrist Surgery

Giants quarterback Mike Glennon, who had one of the worst showings by a quarterback in years against the Bears, suffered an injury to his non-throwing (left) wrist in Sunday's 29-3 loss to the Chicago Bears and will require surgery, head coach Joe Judge confirmed.

Judge didn't detail the nature of Glennon's injury but did say that it was something that he had to have addressed sooner than later.

This season, Glennon has started four out of the six games he's played in for the Giants. He finishes 2021 having completed 90 of 167 pass attempts (53.9 percent) for 790 yards, four touchdowns, and ten interceptions.

Glennon finished four of 11 for 24 yards and two interceptions against the Bears. However, the Giants finished with net minus ten yards of passing. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, that was the lowest in franchise history.

The last NFL team with so few net passing yards was the San Diego Chargers with minus-19 vs. Kansas City on September 20, 1998.

With Glennon sidelined, Judge said that Jake Fromm, who got the starting nod two weeks ago against Philadelphia before being yanked in the third quarter, will likely start this week. Brian Lewerke, who is on the practice squad, will get an increase in reps this week ahead of the team's regular-season finale against Washington.

Fromm, whom the Giants signed from the Bills practice squad at the end of November, is currently 12 of 29 (41.4 percent) for 107 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception.

