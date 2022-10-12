New York Giants - Baltimore Ravens Game Tickets Expected to Be Snapped Up Quickly

The New York Giants are slowly but surely convincing even the most steadfast critics that maybe--just maybe—they are for real.

The Giants’ latest argument in making their case was an impressive 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London. In that game, the Giants defense shut out Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense in the second half. That gave the Giants offense a chance to catch up after falling behind by as much as 14 points early in the second quarter. New York scored 17 unanswered points in the second half to take a 27-20 lead they would never relinquish.

With the win against the Packers, the Giants return home to face the Baltimore Ravens (3-2), who are coming off a hard-fought divisional 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. The Ravens are looking to rebound from a disappointing 8-9 mark last season, finishing fourth in the NFC North.

With so many intriguing storylines behind this week’s matchup, namely the Giants’ quest to slow down Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and the revenge factor for Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, the former Ravens defensive coordinator, this weekend’s game should be among the “must-watch” games on the Week 6 schedule.

