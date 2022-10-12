Skip to main content

New York Giants - Baltimore Ravens Game Tickets Expected to Be Snapped Up Quickly

The red-hot New York Giants have given their loyal fan base a reason to return to MetLife Stadium on Sundays.

The New York Giants are slowly but surely convincing even the most steadfast critics that maybe--just maybe—they are for real.

The Giants’ latest argument in making their case was an impressive 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London. In that game, the Giants defense shut out Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense in the second half. That gave the Giants offense a chance to catch up after falling behind by as much as 14 points early in the second quarter. New York scored 17 unanswered points in the second half to take a 27-20 lead they would never relinquish.

With the win against the Packers, the Giants return home to face the Baltimore Ravens (3-2), who are coming off a hard-fought divisional 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. The Ravens are looking to rebound from a disappointing 8-9 mark last season, finishing fourth in the NFC North.

With so many intriguing storylines behind this week’s matchup, namely the Giants’ quest to slow down Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and the revenge factor for Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, the former Ravens defensive coordinator, this weekend’s game should be among the “must-watch” games on the Week 6 schedule.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Dec 5, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Baltimore Ravens helmet sits on the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
Play
Big Blue+

Six New York Giants Story Lines for Week 6

The Giants are back home after their trip across the pond for a Week 6 meeting against the Baltimore Ravens. Let's see what storylines we should be watching out for this week.

By Patricia Traina
Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan (17) warms up prior to a preseason game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
Play
News

Giants Punter Jamie Gillan Delayed in Returning from London Due to Paperwork Snafu

The Giants punter isn't expected back in New Jersey until Thursday at the soonest.

By The Giants Maven News Desk
Aug 16, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) looks on with quarterback Eli Manning (10) during the second half against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

Giants QB Daniel Jones Has Grown the Most in This Key Area, According to Eli Manning

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has quietly taken a big step forward in his development according to his predeccessor, Eli Manning.

By Patricia Traina

To add to the appeal, Ravens fans from the Baltimore area wishing to make the trek to East Rutherford can do so in just under four hours as plenty of tickets and parking passes are still available, with tickets starting at $142 each for seating in the upper bowl (300s section) and parking starting as low as $69 each (normal price $40).

As the week progresses and the weather forecast clarifies, any remaining tickets and parking are expected to get snapped up quickly for this rare meeting between the Super Bowl XXXV participants (a Ravens win). Visit SI Tickets today to learn more or secure your seats/parking. 

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Dec 5, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Baltimore Ravens helmet sits on the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
Big Blue+

Six New York Giants Story Lines for Week 6

By Patricia Traina
Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan (17) warms up prior to a preseason game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
News

Giants Punter Jamie Gillan Delayed in Returning from London Due to Paperwork Snafu

By The Giants Maven News Desk
Aug 16, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) looks on with quarterback Eli Manning (10) during the second half against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

Giants QB Daniel Jones Has Grown the Most in This Key Area, According to Eli Manning

By Patricia Traina
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State defensive lineman DJ Davidson (DL04) during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Place Defensive Lineman D.J. Davidson on Injured Reserve

By The Giants Maven News Desk
Oct 2, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore (2) warms up before the game at Bank of America Stadium.
Big Blue+

This is the Trade the New York Giants Should Consider Making

By Patricia Traina
Sep 19, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss (20) prepares for contact with Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium.
Big Blue+

Breaking Down The Athletic's Outside-the-Box Trade Idea for New York Giants

By Patricia Traina
power ranking graphic
News

Giants on the Rise Again in Latest MMQB Power Rankings

By Patricia Traina
Oct 9, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates after a run in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
News

Giants Saquon Barkley Lauds Internal Processes That's Producing Success

By Andrew Parsaud