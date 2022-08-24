Giants Receiver Collin Johnson Tears Achilles

The New York Giants, who started Wednesday's practice full of optimism regarding a cluster of injured players returning, were dealt another devastating blow when it was announced that receiver Collin Johnson tore his right Achilles in practice and was carted off the field.

Johnson, 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, caught 10 of 11 pass targets for 123 yards, the receiving yardage being the second best total of the Giants receivers behind Alex Bachman.

Johnson, who also contributed on special teams, plays the game with an attacking style, demonstrated by his 24-yard catch last week against the Bengals in which the ball was put into a tight window, and he went after it aggressively.

Johnson has also been one of the better route runners among the young receivers and has shown abilities to be a solid possession type of receiver who plays every snap like it's his last one.

Johnson, a fifth-round draft pick of the Jaguars in 2020. He posted 18 catches for 272 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie, but the following year, he was waived by the Jaguars, the Giants scooping him up for his size and his speed.

He caught 11 passes for 105 yards in 12 games while contributing to special teams in his first season with the Giants.

With Johnson done for the year, New York's receiver group consists of Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard, Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, David Sills V, Richie James, Alex Bachman, C.J. Board, Keelan Doss, and Marcus Kemp.

The Giants also put in a successful waiver claim for receiver Jaylon Moore, a 5-foot-11, 191-pound receiver who spent the last two seasons on the Baltimore Ravens practice squad.

