Giants Receiver Wandale Robinson Reveals His Biggest Competitive Advantage

Giants second round pick Wan'Dale Robinson might not be the biggest guy out there, but here's why his background allows him to play big.

Giants second-round draft pick Wan'Dale Robinson is listed as 5-foot-11 on the Giants roster sheet, which doesn't qualify him for the skyscraper club among NFL receivers.

But for what Robinson might lack in height, he more than makes up for in durability and sturdiness combined with a competitive streak that surpasses many.

Robinson, who sports a very muscular lower body, is surprisingly built to take a pounding, unlike some wiry-looking receivers--think Tim Carter from 2002-2006)-- who have passed through the Giants' doors.

That is why Robinson has been durable enough to haul in 195 passes over 31 career games between Nebraska and Kentucky. It's also a big reason he's held up well enough to record 141 rushing attempts.

"My quickness and versatility," he said when asked what advantage his size allows him to have against a bigger opponent. "You never really know where I'm going to line up."

Robinson is just now starting to learn where the coaching staff wants him to line up--and thus far, he's looking at playing multiple roles that best take advantage of his elusiveness and hands.

Not surprisingly, there's a specific role for Robinson in this Giants' offense.

"We go through it, me and the coaches, and they tell me some things they want to see me do and things like that," he said. "It's alignment, assignment. You've got to know everything that you've got to do and then even learn different positions as well, too. So I’ve got to know everything."

And as far as he's concerned, the more he's asked to do, the better.

"Whatever they want me to do, whether it be run the ball, catch the ball, run a scree-- whatever they ask me to do, I'll be able to do it."

 

