New York Giants Remain in the NFC East Division Race

It's coming down to the wire in the NFC East, so fasten your seat belts!
Get your popcorn ready because the race for the NFC East title is coming down to the wire, and the Giants are still very much alive.

The weakest division in football will be sending a title winner with a record under .500 for the first time in a non-strike shortened season, which doesn't say a whole lot about the quality of play in the division, but since someone has to win it, here is where things stand.

The Washington Football Team, who lost the Carolina Panthers, fell to 6-9, but remain in first place over the Dallas Cowboys, also 6-9 after their win over the Eagles because Washington has the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Cowboys.

If Washington wins next weekend against the last-place Eagles (4-10-1), last year's division winner who was eliminated from the race thanks to their loss to Dallas this weekend, Washington will win the division for the first time since 2015, when they went 9-7.

That would be quite the accomplishment for Washington, considering their quarterback situation appears to be unsettled.

The Giants (5-10) can sneak past Washington if they can beat the Cowboys and if the Eagles do them a favor and beat Washington next weekend. It would be the Giants' first division win since 2011, the year they won their last Super Bowl.

If the Cowboys win and Washington loses, Dallas will win the division for the first time since 2018.

The last time the same team won the NFC East in consecutive years was in 2001-04, when the Eagles were the undisputed Beast of the East, and Andy Reid, currently the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, roamed the sideline for the Eagles. 

