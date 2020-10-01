Giants Remain Optimistic in COVID-19 Battle

Despite the league’s best intentions to keep COVID-19 out of its locker rooms, the virus somehow got through the safeguards in place down in Tennessee, where 11 members (including at least five players) have tested positive for the coronavirus, leading to the Titans closing their facility until at least next week and their weekend game at home against the Steelers being postponed until later in the season.

While the outbreak in Tennessee could easily create concern about the effectiveness of the health and safety protocols put in place by both teams and the league, Giants head coach Joe Judge reaffirmed his confidence in the strength of those protocols.

“Yeah, we have a lot of confidence in the protocols the league came out with. We’ve been very diligent since the beginning of following it,” Judge said.

Judge added that the outbreak in Tennessee hasn’t altered anything the Giants have done to keep their players and support staff safe from the virus and stressed continued diligence in following the guidance set for by medical and health officials on the team, league, and government levels.

“Our team and our coaches have been very committed to following the rules. It’s not changing anything we’re doing. It’s just reaffirming we have to stay diligent in the process of making sure we follow the steps in place.”

Judge and his staff have been diligent in adhering to league rules stating that all non-player personnel must wear facial coverings at all times while on the sideline. The same can’t be said of other teams around the league.

Last month, ESPN reported that Pete Carroll of Seattle, Kyle Shanahan of San Francisco, and Vic Fangio of Denver all drew fines for not wearing mandated masks on the sideline of their respective games. More recently, Jon Gruden of Las Vegas and Sean Payton of New Orleans drew fines as well for not wearing face masks.

Each coach was fined $100,000, and each team drew a $250,000 fine. The coaches who have drawn fines are appealing, per an NFL Network report.