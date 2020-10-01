SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

Giants Remain Optimistic in COVID-19 Battle

Patricia Traina

Despite the league’s best intentions to keep COVID-19 out of its locker rooms, the virus somehow got through the safeguards in place down in Tennessee, where 11 members (including at least five players) have tested positive for the coronavirus, leading to the Titans closing their facility until at least next week and their weekend game at home against the Steelers being postponed until later in the season.

While the outbreak in Tennessee could easily create concern about the effectiveness of the health and safety protocols put in place by both teams and the league, Giants head coach Joe Judge reaffirmed his confidence in the strength of those protocols.

“Yeah, we have a lot of confidence in the protocols the league came out with. We’ve been very diligent since the beginning of following it,” Judge said.

Judge added that the outbreak in Tennessee hasn’t altered anything the Giants have done to keep their players and support staff safe from the virus and stressed continued diligence in following the guidance set for by medical and health officials on the team, league, and government levels.

“Our team and our coaches have been very committed to following the rules. It’s not changing anything we’re doing. It’s just reaffirming we have to stay diligent in the process of making sure we follow the steps in place.”

Judge and his staff have been diligent in adhering to league rules stating that all non-player personnel must wear facial coverings at all times while on the sideline. The same can’t be said of other teams around the league.

Last month, ESPN reported that Pete Carroll of Seattle, Kyle Shanahan of San Francisco, and Vic Fangio of Denver all drew fines for not wearing mandated masks on the sideline of their respective games. More recently, Jon Gruden of Las Vegas and Sean Payton of New Orleans drew fines as well for not wearing face masks. 

Each coach was fined $100,000, and each team drew a $250,000 fine. The coaches who have drawn fines are appealing, per an NFL Network report. 

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could Daniel Jones Help Jumpstart the Rushing Game?

The Giants have unlocked a whole new level by taking advantage of Daniel Jones' mobility. But like anything else, there needs to be a balance between asking him to run and pass.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Sean McVay Offers a Surprising, Unsolicited Sentiment About the Giants Defense

If you think the Los Angeles Rams coach is licking his chops over facing a Giants defense that is part of an 0-3 team, think again.

Patricia Traina

How the Giants Are Adjusting for This Week's West Coast Travel

The Giants will have to travel 2,789 miles west this weekend to take on the Los Angeles Rams. How are they going about planning their trip?

Jackson Thompson

Marc Colombo Loves that the Giants O-line is “Pissed Off”

The Giants offensive line coach vows to keep working his linemen to eradicate the problems that have spilled over to the running game and passing game.

Patricia Traina

by

Cowboyup

Week 4: Giants Country Editorial Team's Picks for This Week's Games

A look at the Giants Country editorial team's picks for Week 4.

Patricia Traina

Five Concerning Stats the Giants Must Overcome vs. Rams

The Giants are a longshot to win this Sunday against the Rams, but if they're to give themselves any chance whatsoever, these are five statistical areas where they must win the battle.

Jackson Thompson

Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings

Nick Falato has your weekly fantasy football rundown for Week 4.

Nick Falato

NFC East Morning Run | Oct. 1, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Dwayne Haskins's aspirations to be a Hall-of-Fame quarterback.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Week 4 Injury Report: Giants Thin at Safety

Jabrill Peppers and Julian Love are on the Giants injury report this week and that could be a concern for New York's defensive secondary.

Patricia Traina

by

Cowboyup

Why the Deliberate Rebuild of the Giants O-line Could Create More Problems

The Giants offensive line rebuild is currently in its third year under Dave Gettleman and it's still not done. Here's why that could be a big problem in the not-too distant future.

Patricia Traina

by

TJaorch23