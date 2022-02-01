Giants Reportedly Hire Bobby Johnson as Offensive Line Coach

Head coach Brian Daboll plucks his former colleague at Buffalo to head the Giants' offensive line rebuild.

With the general manager and head coach positions filled, the New York Giants have reportedly made another of the most critical hires they'll make this off-season.

Head coach Brian Daboll has tapped Bobby Johnson, his colleague in Buffalo for the past three seasons, to be the Giants offensive line coach.

Johnson, a college offensive tackle at Miami (Ohio), has over 25 years of coaching experience between the college and NFL ranks. In 2019, he oversaw a rebuilt offensive line that included four new starters during the 2019 season.

That year, the Bills offensive line finished with an 85.9 pass-blocking efficiency rating (17th) in the league, per Pro Football Focus.

Last season, the Bills offensive line finished tied for tenth in pass-blocking efficiency rating (86.8) with Arizona. Buffalo allowed just 198 pressures, eighth fewest in the league, and their 27 sacks surrendered were the second-fewest allowed in the league last year, behind Tampa Bay (23).

Bills offensive line coach Bobby Johnson works with Tommy Doyle (72) and Spencer Brown. Jamie Germano via Imagn Content Services, LLC

For several years, the Giants offensive line has been among the worst, ranking at or near the bottom of all the major offensive line statistical categories. The unit is expected to undergo a significant overhaul this off-season and could be looking at having as many as four new starters, including both guards, right tackle, and possibly center, the latter depending on incumbent Nick Gates's recovery from a broken leg suffered last year.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas, the team's first-round draft pick in 2020, was the only consistent performer on the unit, which was hit hard by injuries and which otherwise underperformed in 2021. The Giants allowed 38 sacks, 14th most in the league, and was ranked 31st in adjusted line yards gained )(3.74 ).

Johnson's prior coaching experience includes 2018 with the Colts as their assistant offensive line coach, three seasons (2015-2017) with the Raiders as their tight ends coach, two seasons (2013-2014) with the Lions as the tight ends coach (2013) and then assistant offensive line coach in 2014, one season (2012) as the Jaguars tights ends coach and a prior two-year stint (2010-2011) as the Bills' assistant offensive line coach.

Before that, Johnson's college experience included Indiana (2005-09), Miami, Ohio (1999-2004), and Akron (1995-1998).

Johnson's contract with the Bills had expired, thereby allowing him to pursue other opportunities.

