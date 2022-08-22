Skip to main content

Giants Rookie ILB Darrian Beavers Suffers Torn ACL

The promising sixth-round rookie's season is over.

The New York Giants got the news they feared regarding sixth-round draft pick Darrian Beavers' left knee on Monday.

Beavers suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, the team confirmed. The rookie was spotted with a brace on his knee as he left the locker room following the team's 25-23 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Beavers is now the sixth member of the Giants 2022 draft pick to suffer an injury and the second to have his be of the season-ending variety. Outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux will miss 3-4 weeks with a sprained MCL. 

Offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu is dealing with an undisclosed injury that kept him out of Sunday's game. Safety Dane Belton is recovering from a broken collar bone. Cornerback Cordale Flott is recovering from a groin strain suffered last week. And offensive lineman Marcus McKethan suffered a torn ACL earlier this summer.  

Beavers, who the Giants drafted out of Cincinnati, finishes with three tackles, including one for a loss. He had been pushing for a starting role on the defense, but any such aspirations will go on the back burner while his ACL issue is addressed.

