Giants Rule Out Five for Monday Night Football

The Giants have ruled out five players for Monday Night's game at Kansas City and list three as questionable.
The five ruled out are running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), linebackers Lorenzo Carter (ankle) and Carter Coughlin (ankle), and defensive back Nate Ebner (ankle).
This will be the third game missed by both Barkley and Golladay with their respective injuries. Before practice, head coach Joe Judge was asked about Barkley and Golladay, telling reporters, "Yesterday was better than the day before, kind of trending in a good direction. If it’s not this week, we’ll see where it goes in the near future."
The Giants have a quick turnaround coming off their Week 8 Monday night game in that they'll host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. They will then have a bye week after that, so it will be interesting to see if the Giants, who in the summer were extra conservative with bringing players back too quickly from injury, take advantage of that timing to give Barkley and Golladay more time to get right.
Here's a rundown of who's in and who's out.
Coughlin is a new addition to the injury report. According to a report by The Athletic, the second-year inside linebacker could be headed for injured reserve given the severity of his injury. However, it's not clear if Coughlin's ailment is potentially season-ending.
The three players listed as questionable are receivers Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Kadarius Toney (ankle) and tight end Kaden Smith (knee). All three were limited in practice this week.
Both Judge and Toney expressed optimism that the rookie would return for Week 8 after missing last week. Toney told reporters he felt good enough on Thursday while Judge, on Friday, said, "He’s got a little bit of extra time this week, obviously, with it being a Monday Night game. The plan is to bring him on the trip and see where he’s at, but he moved around well enough yesterday that we plan on taking him on the trip."
