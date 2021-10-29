Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

New York Giants Injury Update: Hope for Kadarius Toney's Return?

The Giants continue to wait and see which of their injured players might be available for Monday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Author:

Could  help on offense be on the way ahead of the New York Giants' Monday Night game against the Kansas City Chiefs?

That's what the Giants are hoping for, and based on some very early takeaways from the part of practice open to the media, there was at least one new encouraging sign to emerge from the part of Friday's practice open to the press.

Rookie receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle), who hasn't practiced since his injury and who missed last week's game against the Panthers, took part in the individual drills.  

If Toney is healthy enough, he could see some snaps as a punt returner, according to special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey.

“You can’t draft a guy and say, ‘Oh, this guy has great return ability. He can do all of this,’ and then as soon as he gets here [say], ‘Oh, we can’t put him on punt return. He’s made out of glass, he’s going to hurt himself,’” McGaughey said.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) on the field before the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Play
News

New York Giants Injury Update: Hope for Kadarius Toney's Return?

The Giants continue to wait and see which of their injured players might be available for Monday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

26 minutes ago
New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers (21) participates in drills during the last day of mandatory minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Play
News

Giants Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey on What's Next for Returner Plans

Season-ending injuries have now cost the Giants kickoff returner C.J. Board and punt returner Jabrill Peppers. Who are some of the names the team is looking at for these essential roles?

1 hour ago
Jabrill Peppers of the Giants was injured on a punt return in the second half as the Carolina Panthers faced the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on October 24, 2021.
Play
News

Logan Ryan: Turf Fields Not as Good as Grass

After yet another season-ending injury suffered by a Giants player on the MetLife Stadium Field, the Giants defensive co-captain offered his thoughts about turf fields.

2 hours ago

In other Giants injury news, running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) appear to be headed in the opposite direction. Both players went to work with trainers after the team's opening stretch, and both are in danger of missing their respective third straight game with their respective injuries.

Before practice, Giants head coach Joe Judge said there was hope that Toney, Barkley, and Golladay might be able to do a little more in practice, adding that they'd start with the trainers and see where things went from there.

On the defensive side of the ball, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (ankle) and safety Nate Ebner (ankle) did not appear to be ready to practice. It would be the second straight day they were unable to work this week, which puts their respective statuses for Monday's game in doubt.

Stay tuned for more on the Giants practice report, coming later today.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) on the field before the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in East Rutherford.
News

New York Giants Injury Update: Hope for Kadarius Toney's Return?

26 minutes ago
New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers (21) participates in drills during the last day of mandatory minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in East Rutherford.
News

Giants Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey on What's Next for Returner Plans

1 hour ago
Jabrill Peppers of the Giants was injured on a punt return in the second half as the Carolina Panthers faced the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on October 24, 2021.
News

Logan Ryan: Turf Fields Not as Good as Grass

2 hours ago
Sep 4, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom (72) looks to block against the Colgate Raiders during the first half at Alumni Stadium.
Draft

College Football Stock Report: Risers and Fallers from Week 8

3 hours ago
Sep 3, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Matt Peart (74) during the Blue-White Scrimmage at MetLife Stadium.
News

Matt Peart Embracing Chance to Prove He's Starter Material

20 hours ago
Oct 15, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; A general view of a New York Giants helmet on the turf before the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
News

New York Giants Injury Report: Barkley, Golladay and Toney Do Not Practice

21 hours ago
Jan 24, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) on field in the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium.
News

Giants Not Buying Narrative of "Struggling" Kansas City Chiefs Team

Oct 28, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles out of the pocket against the Titans during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
Game Day

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions Answered by Arrowhead Report Publisher Joshua Brisco

Oct 28, 2021