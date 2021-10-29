New York Giants Injury Update: Hope for Kadarius Toney's Return?

The Giants continue to wait and see which of their injured players might be available for Monday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Could help on offense be on the way ahead of the New York Giants' Monday Night game against the Kansas City Chiefs?

That's what the Giants are hoping for, and based on some very early takeaways from the part of practice open to the media, there was at least one new encouraging sign to emerge from the part of Friday's practice open to the press.

Rookie receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle), who hasn't practiced since his injury and who missed last week's game against the Panthers, took part in the individual drills.

If Toney is healthy enough, he could see some snaps as a punt returner, according to special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey.

“You can’t draft a guy and say, ‘Oh, this guy has great return ability. He can do all of this,’ and then as soon as he gets here [say], ‘Oh, we can’t put him on punt return. He’s made out of glass, he’s going to hurt himself,’” McGaughey said.

In other Giants injury news, running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) appear to be headed in the opposite direction. Both players went to work with trainers after the team's opening stretch, and both are in danger of missing their respective third straight game with their respective injuries.

Before practice, Giants head coach Joe Judge said there was hope that Toney, Barkley, and Golladay might be able to do a little more in practice, adding that they'd start with the trainers and see where things went from there.

On the defensive side of the ball, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (ankle) and safety Nate Ebner (ankle) did not appear to be ready to practice. It would be the second straight day they were unable to work this week, which puts their respective statuses for Monday's game in doubt.

