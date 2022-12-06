Giants' Saquon Barkley Nominated for "Walter Payton Man of the Year" Honors

It's been quite the year for New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

Earlier this year, he fulfilled a goal of completing his undergraduate education at Penn State. He also was awarded the Hometown Hero Award for his charitable contributions at the United Way of New York City’s 2022 Gridiron Gala, in which he was part of a drive that raised $2.4 million for children and families in New York City.

He even welcomed his second child, a son named Saquon Jr., in September. And now Barkley voted a team co-captain and who has recorded his third 1,000-yard rushing season, is up for another prestigious honor as the Giants' nominee for the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, presented by Nationwide.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award is named in honor of former Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who died in 1999. Payton was renowned not only for his play on the field but his contributions to his community; as such, the award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service and excellence on the field.

In 2016, Giants quarterback Eli Manning and Arizona wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald were named co-winners of the award. Manning is the only Giants player to have received it in its 52-year history. The award winners get to wear a patch on their uniform jersey for the remainder of their careers.

