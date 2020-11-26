Giants Scout Team Stars Earn Ring of Honor Legends' Jerseys at Practice | See It

Giants head coach Joe Judge has come up with yet another creative way to keep his players bought in.

Judge began a program this week that recognizes the top scout team players from the previous week. Those players get to choose a special jersey to wear from among the team's Ring of Honor inductees, the jersey complete with the number and the last name of the legends.

On Wednesday, five members of the Giants scout team were recognized by Judge for their outstanding contributions in helping the team prepare for its win two weeks ago against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The five players and the jersey numbers they selected were:

OLB Carter Coughlin - Lawrence Taylor (No. 56)

QB Colt McCoy - Frank Gifford (No. 16)

OG Chad Slade - Chris Snee (No. 76)

DT David Moa - George Martin (No. 75)

DB Jarren Williams - Mel Hein (No. 7)

Here is a look at the players with their jerseys, which in addition to the legends' numbers, also included their surnames on the back. (All photos courtesy of Giants.com.)