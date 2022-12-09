New York Giants Secondary Ticket Market Watch: It Must Be Philly Week

The New York Giants’ annual games against the Philadelphia Eagles are always popular draws that sometimes generate some of the most memorable (and forgettable) moments in each team’s history. And judging by the average get-in prices on the secondary ticket market, this weekend’s game is no exception.

According to SI Tickets, the average get-in price is $375.01, a difference of $61.59 from last week’s average to see the Giants host the Washington Commanders. But where the get-in skyrocketed is in the maximum price, where it could cost upwards of $2,309 for premium seats t watch the 7-4-1 Giants try to cut down the 11-1 Eagles. That average is among the highest in the league for Week 14 action.

Entering its second year of operations, SI Tickets by Sports Illustrated is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theatre, and sporting events across the globe. SI Tickets puts the fan experience first - featuring transparent pricing with a $10 Flat Transaction Fee, unparalleled access to the biggest events, and a guaranteed 100% refund if an event is canceled for any reason.

SI Tickets is the only ticket marketplace that offers Postseason Reservations, where fans can reserve tickets to individual playoff games for every team in the NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL, as well as five College Conference Championships, New Year’s Day Bowl games, College Football Playoffs, and Final Four.

Join the Giants Country Community