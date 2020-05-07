Giants Sign Tae Crowder to Rookie Deal

The Giants have signed rookie linebacker Tae Crowder--this year's Mr. Irrelelvant, to his rookie deal.

Crowder, drafted 255th overall, out of the University of Georgia, is the last of the Giants' four picks int eh seventh round. The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder will get a chance to reunite with Giants inside linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer, who coached Crowder.

Crowder was on the Giants’ radar as he was a player who had played for one of their current coaches — outside linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer — until 2017 when Sherrer left Georgia for Tennessee.

Crowder's contract is a four-year deal worth an estimated $3.4 million, including a $110,144 signing bonus. His 2020 cap figure will ultimately be $637,536.