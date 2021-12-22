Giants Continue to Sink in MMQB Power Rankings

The Giants are tied with the Jets in the latest MMQB power rankings and only two other teams are deemed worse as the 2021 nightmare of a season comes to a close.

What do the Giants and Jets have in common other than playing in the same stadium?

Yep, they are both tied for 29th in the latest MMQB power rankings, a sad state of affairs for New York Football, which were it not for the Texans (No. 31) and the Jaguars (No. 32), the two New York teams might just be fighting it out for the bottom of the barrel.

If you checked out of the season only to peek in this week, it’s that bad, folks.

Notes MMQB’s Gary Gramling of the Giants’ share of the 29th spot in the rankings:

It’s probably a good time to remember that, with Mike Glennon under center, this team is incapable of beating any legitimate NFL team (sorry, Mike Glennon). Whether Joe Judge stays or not, and regardless of who the next GM is, they need to find an offensive coordinator who will maximize a good young quarterback (or a new veteran quarterback) and collection of skill-position players in ways that Jason Garrett (and Pat Shurmur before him) were never going to be able to. That is, obviously, an even greater challenge when you don’t have your head-coaching position to offer.

The Giants have locked up their fifth straight season with 10+ losses and their sevenths out of their last eight after dissolving into an injury-plagued mess whose offense—the very same unit where so much money was devoted to upgrading the unit—has been the biggest disappointment of all.

Last week against the Cowboys, the Giants, operating with backup quarterback Mike Glennon, failed to score a touchdown for the second time in the three games Glennon has started for injured starter Daniel Jones.

Things got so bad for the Giants on offense that they turned to youngster Jake Fromm even though From reportedly doesn’t have a full grasp of the team’s system just yet.

And now? Jones is on injured reserve for the rest of the year thanks to a neck sprain that has been slow to heal. Giants head coach Joe Judge hasn’t announced who the starting quarterback will be this weekend against the Eagles, but there is a strong belief that it will be Fromm, whose presence breathed a little life into the Giants sagging offense.

That might not matter to many, but for the Giants, they might as well start looking ahead to next year.

