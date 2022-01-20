Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Team(s)
New York Giants

Giants Special Teams Units Earn a Surprising Final Ranking in Annual Evaluation

Long-time NFL writer Rick Gosselin is out with his annual NFL special teams rankings and you might be surprised where the Giants finished as a whole.

Not much went right for the 4-12 New York Giants in 2021, but if there was one phase of the ball that seemed to come out smelling like a rose, it was the special teams units.

Longtime sportswriter Rick Gosselin, who evaluates and ranks the 32 NFL special teams units every year, is out with his final 2021 special teams rankings. According to Gosselin’s system, “each team is ranked in 22 kicking-game categories and assigned points according to their standing – one for best, 32 for worst.”

How did the Giants, who already had a solid special teams coordinator in Thomas McGaughey but whose head coach, Joe Judge, had a solid special teams background, do overall?

Surprisingly, very well. The Giants finished overall with a score of 332. Just ahead of them were the Ravens (241.5), Colts (272), Seahawks (276), Chiefs (298.5), Saints (299.5), Cowboys (301), Lions (310.5), Bills (316.5), and Bears (330).

In the individual categories, the Giants had the league’s top kickoff coverage unit, allowing an average of 17.81 yards per return. They were also tied with the Lions for the third-best opponent starting point (23.8-yard line) and were ranked second (43.5 yards) behind the Jets (41.9 yards) in opponent punting and fifth in opponent net punting (39.0).

Giants kicker Graham Gano, who didn’t miss a PAT, tied for first with the kickers from the Bills, Eagles, Ravens, and Falcons in that category.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Giants Special Teams Coordinator, Thomas McGaughey, is shown at practice, Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Play
News

Giants Special Teams Units Earn a Surprising Final Ranking in Annual Evaluation

Long-time NFL writer Rick Gosselin is out with his annual NFL special teams rankings and you might be surprised where the Giants finished as a whole.

19 seconds ago
19 seconds ago
Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) tries to block Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during the third quarter in a NCAA College football game at Michigan Stadium at Ann Arbor, Mi on November 27, 2021.
Play
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State

The Giants need a right tackle prospect in camp to compete. So what does Ohio State's Nicholas Petit-Frere bring to the table?

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium.
Play
News

Giants Reportedly Request Interview with Dallas DC Dan Quinn for Head Coaching Vacancy

The Giants are reportedly interested in Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coaching vacancy.

16 hours ago
16 hours ago

More from Giants Country

Click on an image to jump to the story you wish to read.

Feb 5, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; New York Giants co-owners Steve Tisch (left) and John Mara during a press conference at Moscone Center in advance of Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos.

New Giants General Manager Will Have a Lengthy To-Do List

There won't be much time for whoever is hired as the new Giants general manager to ease into the job. Here's a look at just a few of the most pressing things on the successful candidate's to-do list.

1 / 6

Gosselin didn’t go into all the other categories, but a quick look at the league stats offers some clues as to where the Giants would have placed if the rankings for each category were flushed out further.

The Giants (87.9 percent) finished tenth in field goal conversion percentage. In the punting category, they were 24th in net punting yards (39.5) but tenth overall in punting average (44.4 yards). The Giants were also tied for sixth with three other teams for most punts (26) placed inside the 20-yard line.

The Giants, who had six punt returners in 2021 due to injury and performance, finished 23rd in punt return average (7.6 yards per return).

Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, who has orchestrated the Giants special teams since 2018, is currently drawing interest around the NFL for his services from teams such as the Chargers and Panthers.

Join the Giants Country Community

Giants Special Teams Coordinator, Thomas McGaughey, is shown at practice, Thursday, July 25, 2019.
News

Giants Special Teams Units Earn a Surprising Final Ranking in Annual Evaluation

20 seconds ago
Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) tries to block Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during the third quarter in a NCAA College football game at Michigan Stadium at Ann Arbor, Mi on November 27, 2021.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State

2 hours ago
Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium.
News

Giants Reportedly Request Interview with Dallas DC Dan Quinn for Head Coaching Vacancy

16 hours ago
Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Draft

Dane Brugler Mocks These Three Players to Giants in Two-Round Draft Projection

21 hours ago
August 19, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters before the game against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. The Broncos defeated the 49ers 33-14.
News

Giants General Manager Search Update: Schoen, Poles, Peters Among the Finalists

22 hours ago
Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; A general overall view of the 2021 NFL Shield Draft logo at First Energy Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: IOL Cole Strange, UT Chattanooga

Jan 19, 2022
Nov 7, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills helmet before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
News

Giants Begin Second Round of GM Interviews Starting with Joe Schoen

Jan 18, 2022
Feb 5, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; New York Giants co-owners Steve Tisch (left) and John Mara during a press conference at Moscone Center in advance of Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos.
Big Blue+

New Giants General Manager Will Have a Lengthy To-Do List

Jan 18, 2022