Giants to Hold Joint Training Camp Practices with Cleveland

The New York Giants are hitting the road early ahead of their Week 2 preseason game against the Cleveland Browns.

The Giants are planning to join the Browns in Cleveland for a pair of joint training camp practices ahead of their Week 2 preseason game on Sunday, August 22, scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff.

The revelation was made by Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski during his press briefing with the Browns media Wednesday. In addition to their shared profession as NFL head coaches, Stefanski and Giants head coach Joe Judge are long-time friends.

Last month it was also reported that the Giants and Patriots, who meet at MetLife Stadium in the Week 3 preseason finale, might team up for joint practices as well, with those potentially taking place in Foxborough rather than East Rutherford.

Judge, who last year had hoped to have joint practices with the Titans before the pandemic shut everything down, has spoken of the benefits of putting his team against another to measure progress.

Any joint practices in the works for this year must still first be approved by the league. But with public health and safety regarding the COVID-19 virus trending in the right direction, this year's joint practices have a better chance of happening than last year's.

The Giants and Browns faced each other in the regular season last year, a game in which the Brows were without receiver Odell Beckham Jr, who was recovering from a torn ACL.

While it's too soon to know if Beckham will be cleared to face his old teammates if they are cleared to come to town, that will potentially be one of the main storylines to watch.

