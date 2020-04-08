Giants to Hold Pre-Draft Teleconference with Georgia OT Andrew Thomas (Report)
Patricia Traina
The Giants are continuing to do due diligence ahead of the draft later this month, and have reportedly scheduled one of their 30 allotted pre-draft video teleconferences with Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas.
The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Thomas was named a Walter Camp All-America 1st Team and the winner of the SEC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy, the latter being the first time in 21 years a Georgia athlete won the award.
Thomas, one of the Bulldogs' four permanent team captains, was also a co-winner of the Vince Dooley Offensive MVP, the award named after Giants assistant coach Derek Dooley's father, and was named All-SEC 1st Team by Coaches and Associated Press.
Thomas was a part of teams that won 11 or more games three straight seasons and three consecutive SEC Eastern Division titles. He started his college career at right tackle as a freshman before moving to left tackle the following year.
Thomas was named a semifinalist for the 2019 Outland Trophy after winning the Outland Trophy National Player of the Month for October.