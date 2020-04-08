GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Giants to Hold Pre-Draft Teleconference with Georgia OT Andrew Thomas (Report)

Patricia Traina

The Giants are continuing to do due diligence ahead of the draft later this month, and have reportedly scheduled one of their 30 allotted pre-draft video teleconferences with Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Thomas was named a Walter Camp All-America 1st Team and the winner of the SEC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy, the latter being the first time in 21 years a Georgia athlete won the award. 

Thomas, one of the Bulldogs' four permanent team captains, was also a co-winner of the Vince Dooley Offensive MVP, the award named after Giants assistant coach Derek Dooley's father, and was named All-SEC 1st Team by Coaches and Associated Press.

Thomas was a part of teams that won 11 or more games three straight seasons and three consecutive SEC Eastern Division titles. He started his college career at right tackle as a freshman before moving to left tackle the following year. 

Thomas was named a semifinalist for the 2019 Outland Trophy after winning the Outland Trophy National Player of the Month for October.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Draft Prospect Preview | QB Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

The Giants might not be in the market for a quarterback in this draft, but if they're looking for a potential young backup, let's see how Hurts stacks up.

Ahmed Shifa

Free Agency Rewind | The Giants' 2020 Free-agent Haul

With the Giants likely done in free agency (for now) here is our analysis on the players signed, the contracts and the potential this group offers.

Pat Ragazzo

Position U | Where the Giants Have Found Their Key Players

Ever wonder about the various college programs and if a specific school is a factory for a particular position in the NFL?SI.com’s Reid Foster and Gary Gramling did, and in doing so, they put together ten years of data in developing a scoring system to arrive at final grades for each school at each unit.

Patricia Traina

By the Numbers | Newest Giants Jersey Numbers and Some History Behind Each

The Giants announced the new jersey numbers for their free-agent acquisitions, so let's take a look at who got what and also see what their previous jersey number history was and who last "wore it" well for the Giants.

Patricia Traina

by

4thand17

Where Giants Stand Ahead of Draft at Running Back

The Giants have one of the NFL's best running backs in Saquon Barkley. But do they have enough behind him for the short- and long-term future?

Patricia Traina

Mock Draft Monday | Latest Giants' Expert Draft Predictions

The Giants Latest 2020 NFL mock offers some insight as to what the experts think the New York Giants will do with the fourth overall pick.

Jackson Thompson

Where Giants Stand Ahead of Draft at Quarterback

As we inch closer to the NFL draft, we'll take a daily look at a different position unit on the Giants to see where things stand after free agency and whether they might supplement what they have via the draft. Up first is the quarterback unit.

Patricia Traina

Report: Giants to Hold Video Conference with Michigan Draft Prospect Cesar Ruiz, Center

The Giants, who need to address the center position for the long term, have reportedly scheduled one of their allotted 30 draft "visits" with Michigan center Cesar Ruiz.

Patricia Traina

How the Newest Giants Are Trying to Stay Physically and Mentally Conditioned Amid the COVID-19 Restrictions

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced mass closures of gyms, workout facilities and other places of business that normally host groups of people, often in close quarters, simultaneously. Here's a look at how the newest Giants players are trying to overcome those challenges as they prepare for the new season ahead.

Jackson Thompson

Nate Ebner on Tom Brady: "It's Going to Be Weird Seeing Him in a Different Uniform"

Giants special teamer Nate Ebner said it's going to be weird this fall when the Giants host the Bucs-led Tom Brady.

Jackson Thompson