Giants to Sign CB Brandon Williams | Report

Patricia Traina

According to the NFL Network, the Giants are planning to sign cornerback Brandon Williams once he clears the COVID-19 entry protocol and passes a physical.

Williams, 6'0, 200 pounds, was drafted by the Cardinals in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft out of Texas A&M. He appeared in 45 games with three starts for the Cardinals, recording 38 total tackles and just five passes defended over that three-season period.

In addition to providing some veteran depth on defense, Williams has special teams experience, having played in 711 snaps across the Cardinals' special teams units.

Williams initially began his college career as a running back at Oklahoma in 2011 before transferring to Texas A&M. In four seasons as a running back, he carried the ball 178 times for 870 yards and four touchdowns and contributed a pair of kickoff returns.

