Giants to Sign Former XFLer Dravon Askew-Henry

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

The Giants have agreed to terms with defensive back Dravon Askew-Henry on a two-year deal, as first reported byNFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The 6-foot, 202-pound Askew-Henry, a safety, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Steelers last year out of West Virginia where in four seasons, he appeared in 49 games and recorded 208 total tackles (155 solo) with 9.5 tackles for a loss, six interceptions (including one for a touchdown) and 10 passes defensed.

Askew-Henry, a cousin of former Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis, was most recently with the New York Guardians, where he recorded 11 total tackles and six passes defensed.

With the Giants, Askew-Henry will have a chance to compete for a backup role at safety and the nickel.

