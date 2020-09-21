SI.com
Giants to Work Out Devonta Freeman

Patricia Traina

The Giants could be turning to Devonta Freeman as a leading candidate to fill the roster vacancy that’s expected once the team placed running back Saquon Barkley.

 Freeman, who was in the area over the weekend to meet with the Eagles, will work out for the Giants on Tuesday, per a source. The 28-year-old spent his entire career with the Atlanta Falcons, who drafted him in the fourth round back in 2014 out of Florida State.

Freeman has appeared in 77 career games with 59 starts and has 3,972 rushing yards on 951 carries and 32 rushing touchdowns. As a receiver, the two-time Pro Bowler who also was named as a second-team All-Pro in 2015 has caught 257 passes for 2,015 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns.

In 2018, Freeman dealt with multiple injuries, including a knee that cost him three games and then a season-ending groin injury that landed him on injured reserve on October 16. He returned in 2019, but the Falcons decided to release him after the season in a salary cap-related move.

Barkley suffered what many fear is a season-ending torn ACL in Sunday’s 17-13 loss to the Chicago Bears. Barkley, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft, was to undergo further evaluation and tests to determine the extent of his injury.

